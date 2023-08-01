Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Overstock.com: Remaining A Skeptic

Aug. 01, 2023 12:37 AM ETOverstock.com, Inc. (OSTK)8 Comments
Shri Upadhyaya profile picture
Shri Upadhyaya
458 Followers

Summary

  • Overstock's stock price has been volatile due to management issues, foray into cryptocurrencies, and competition with larger retailers.
  • The recent surge in stock price was driven by Overstock's rebrand into Bed Bath & Beyond, but this rally could be short-lived.
  • Improving margins and returning value to shareholders is crucial for the rally to continue.
  • Valuations are again stretched as the market has again gotten ahead of itself.
  • Investors are better off being skeptical about the latest surge in the stock price.
Bed Bath & Beyond Closes Stores In Effort To Stave Off Bankruptcy

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) serves as a stark reminder of how reality doesn't always align with hype. The company's history is marked by missteps, including internal management issues and its foray into cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology. Consequently, Overstock's stock price has been on a rollercoaster

This article was written by

Shri Upadhyaya profile picture
Shri Upadhyaya
458 Followers
I have a deep seated passion for investing and I am always on the lookout for opportunities that are under appreciated and most over looked. Most of the popular adages of investing sound good to the ears but are not practical. The only thing that matters is drawdown and CAGR. As such I design my portfolio to have minimal drawdown and protect investment at the base case scenario but maximize CAGR on the most optimistic scenario. In my hunt for opportunities I give no regard to the popularity of the stock and instead rely on my own intelligence and analysis to make my decisions. This has served me well throughout my investing journey of the last 8 years and I hope my work benefits my readers as well!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (8)

i
ialenzo
Today, 1:06 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (442)
Excellent analysis. Never invest in Hope. Fundamentals always trump hope and the fundamentals here are horrendous. Negative sales growth and forecasted by the company more negative ebitda. Their crypto assets are worthless T- zero has shut down their offerings this past March. Again more hope and nothing in return. Ostk onky made money at the height of the pandemic otherwise like today it only loses money. The ceo is ridiculously promotional and they need promotions to sell product. It’s a show me stock and they have shown you nothing for almost ten years!
N
Nervous-Winter
Today, 12:50 AM
Comments (49)
Calling Medici a ‘foray’ into cryptocurrencies and digital assets is like calling McDonalds a coffeeshop. It remains to be seen whether they will succeed, but their digital asset business is much more than a ‘foray.’
i
ialenzo
Today, 1:07 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (442)
@Nervous-Winter please try and tell me what you think these digital assets are worth. They have brought in zero revenue to ostk.
N
Nervous-Winter
Today, 1:24 AM
Comments (49)
@ialenzo you are a troll but I will answer your question. First you are conflating revenue with profits. tZero is not yet profitable but it is generating revenue. ICE has sunk tens of millions of dollars into tZero thus far. Overstock has put in over $100M all told. Both companies think that tZero has a path to profitability. David Goone walked away from a $5M per year pay package at ICE to take over as CEO and he is taking part of his compensation in shares. Marc Cohodes has gone on record saying that the blockchain portfolio could be worth more than Overstock if they execute. Goone and Cohodes are both smarter than you or I so I would give serious thought to their contentions.
p
peanut_gallery
Today, 12:44 AM
Premium
Comments (30)
LOL. Hilariously bad article with essentially the following logic...
"You should sell OSTK because the stock has done poorly over the past 10 years."

Great analysis. Not. See you at $40, Shri.
i
ialenzo
Today, 1:07 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (442)
@peanut_gallery based on what analysis. The stock is a joke
p
peanut_gallery
Today, 1:10 AM
Premium
Comments (30)
@ialenzo i think you and Shri should short OSTK tomorrow at the open at $36.50 because you think it is such a joke.
N
Nervous-Winter
Today, 1:29 AM
Comments (49)
@peanut_gallery ialenzo is either short the stock or he is paid by someone who is shorting the company. He has been regularly trolling the comments bashing Overstock. I agree with you—the original article was poorly written and draws faulty conclusions.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.