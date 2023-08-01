S&P 500 Rises As Prospects For More Rate Hikes Recede

Funtap/iStock via Getty Images

The S&P 500 (SPX) rose 1% during the fourth and final week of July 2023. The index closed out the trading week at 4582.23.

The major market-moving news event of the week was the Federal Reserve's quarter-point rate hike, which it announced on Wednesday, 26 July 2023. And though Fed Chair Jay Powell did his best to try to convince anyone listening the Fed was looking to increase the Federal Funds Rate higher at the following press conference, investors weren't buying it.

Instead, after watching the Fed hike the Federal Funds Rate to a target range of 5.25%-5.50%, the CME Group's FedWatch Tool now projects no future rate hikes through April 2024, six weeks longer than what they expected before the Fed's meeting. The FedWatch Tool then anticipates a series of quarter-point rate cuts will begin as early as 1 May (2024-Q2) that are expected to continue at six- to twelve-week intervals through the end of 2024.

The latest update to the alternative futures chart shows the trajectory of the S&P 500 is consistent with what the dividend futures-based model predicts it would be if investors were focusing their forward-looking attention on either 2023-Q4 or 2024-Q1. Although there's very little difference between the alternate future trajectories projected by the model, we'll assume investors are looking ahead to the fourth quarter of 2023 until we have more evidence to indicate otherwise.

We use the Federal Reserve's regularly paced announcements of how it will set the Federal Funds Rate as calibration events to determine the value of the multiplier (m) for the dividend futures-based model. Since 9 March 2023, we've observed the value of the multiplier is approximately 1.5, which continues to hold after the Fed's July 2023 announcement.

Other stuff happened during the week to affect the trajectory of stock prices in the U.S. Here's our summary of those market-moving headlines.

The BEA's first estimate of real GDP growth in the second quarter of 2023 came in at 2.4%, in line with the final projection of the Atlanta Fed's GDPNow tool. That tool is now looking at the current quarter of 2023-Q3, where its first estimate of the real GDP growth rate is 3.5%.

