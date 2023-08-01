Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tail Risk/Tail Returns: Master Them And Change How You Invest

Aug. 01, 2023 1:20 AM ETUPRO, SPY, SPX
Michael Gettings
Summary

  • Over the last 15 years, the best 2.3% of S&P days provide returns equal to all 15 years’ returns; the worst 2.3% of days give back 2.1 times that.
  • If you could eliminate the worst days while preserving the best, returns would triple. It can be done with two-fold tactics.
  • The two tactics: monitor changes in the VIX term structure and overlaying tail-risk protection using options. Read on to see how.
  • And since risk can be constrained, leveraged ETFs can produce exceptional returns with smaller commitments, freeing capital for yield holdings. I’ve moved to UPRO, which tracks better than SPXL.
  • My goal today is to change the way you think about investing and to show how tail-risk mitigation can dramatically enhance your confidence to hold positions for big gains.
Innovative Thinker Concept

wildpixel/iStock via Getty Images

The techniques described in this article are aimed at reasonably sophisticated investors possessing a suitable comfort level with options, or those who care to get there. If you feel you might benefit, please read on.

If you struggle with confidence when markets are troubled, consider a more quantitative focus. Emotional investing can be destructive; it's better to have the confidence that you can tolerate the worst outcomes and rational protocols to govern decisions without panic.  At EZV Algorithms, we constrain loss potential with structured risk-mitigation tools and provide signals to exit before any big downturn.  Signals are formulated based on changes in the VIX term structure.

Michael Gettings profile picture
Michael Gettings
2.51K Followers
Leader of EZV Algorithms
Drawdown protection and outsized returns by decoding the VIX futures curve

Mr. Gettings is CEO of RiskCentrix, a firm that specializes in the establishment of disciplined programs for commodity risk mitigation, the integration of enterprise risk programs with financial management, and support in the area of risk-cognizant strategy formulation. He has 35+ years experience, originally in regulatory affairs with a major utility, then as founder and president of a natural gas marketing and trading firm. As a consultant, for the last 20 years he has developed and implemented innovative approaches to risk assessment and mitigation for utilities, power generators, and energy-intensive industrial firms. More recently he is retired, but for occasional consulting. He manages his own portfolio using many of the quantitative methods deployed throughout his career.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UPRO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I trade a basket of ETFs and any tickers mentioned using the algorithm described as well as other analyses. I follow the algorithm very closely, but my own decisions could diverge occasionally based on personal circumstances. The algorithm monitors daily performance and periodically recalibrates parameters and triggers in a stepwise sequence. New calibrations are applied prospectively only, and not to the historical period from which they were derived. The algorithm described and the discussions herein are intended to provide a perspective on the probability of outcomes based on historical modeled performance. While I track one or more reference portfolios, I make no recommendations as to specific investments. I reserve the right to make changes to the algorithm and my own portfolio as I deem appropriate. Neither modeled performance nor past performance are any guarantee of future results.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

