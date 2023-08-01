Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 01, 2023 1:06 AM ETYum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.01K Followers

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2023 8:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Michelle Shen - Director of Investor Relations

Joey Wat - Chief Executive Officer

Andy Yeung - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Michelle Cheng - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

Brian Bittner - Oppenheimer & Co.

Chen Luo - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Anne Ling - Jefferies

Sijie Lin - CICC

Lillian Lou - Morgan Stanley

Christine Peng - UBS

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Yum China Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants are in a listen-only mode. There will be a presentation followed by question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand the conference over to Ms. Michelle Shen, IR Director. Please go ahead.

Michelle Shen

Thank you, Ashley. Hello, everyone. Thank you for joining Yum China's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. On today's call are our CEO, Ms. Joey Wat; and our CFO, Mr. Andy Yeung.

Before we get started, I'd like to remind you that our earnings call and investor materials contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to future events and uncertainties. Our actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements should be considered in conjunction with the cautionary statement in our earnings release and the risk factors included in our filings with the SEC.

This call also includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. You should carefully consider the comparable GAAP measures. Reconciliation of non-GAAP and the GAAP measures is included in our earnings release.

You can find the webcast of this call and a PowerPoint presentation on our IR website.

Now I would like to turn the call over to Joey Wat, CEO of Yum China. Joey?

Joey Wat

Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.