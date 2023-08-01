SoFi Technologies: Just Getting Started
Summary
- In light of yet another quarterly earnings beat, SoFi is popping +20%.
- Despite its tremendous year-to-date run-up, SoFi's stock remains undervalued.
- I continue to believe that SoFi is the only banking stock to buy right now.
- Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of The Quantamental Investor get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »
Introduction
Back in November 2022, I laid out a bullish investment thesis for SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) at ~$5.7 per share in "SoFi Q3: Another Great Quarter In The Books, Buy Now For 2023 And Beyond". And then once again highlighted SoFi as an emerging force in the banking & financial services industry and an outlier in an ailing sector in SoFi: The Only Bank You Want To Bank On Right Now in late June 2023. Since these bullish reports were published, SoFi's stock has rallied by ~101% and ~37%, respectively.
In today's note, we shall review SoFi's Q2 2023 earnings report and re-evaluate its absolute valuation to see if the risk/reward dynamic still makes sense here. Without further ado, let's jump straight in!
Reviewing SoFi's Q2 2023 Earnings Report
On 31st July 2023, SoFi released a robust set of financial numbers for Q2'23:
- Adj. net GAAP revenues of $489M (up +37% y/y) [vs. est. $473.5M]
- Adj. EBITDA of $77M (up 285% y/y) (adj. EBITDA margin: 16%)
- Diluted EPS -0.06 [vs. est. -0.07]
- Members: 6.240M [584K added in Q2 2023] (up 44% y/y)
Despite facing a challenging macroeconomic environment, SoFi's lending business (revenue: $257M [+29% y/y]) held up strong in Q2 2023, with strong growth in net interest income (+103% y/y) and robust loan origination growth (+37% y/y). While origination growth in the Personal loan segment (+51% y/y) was enough to offset weakness in the Student loan (-1% y/y) and Home loan (-27% y/y) segments, SoFi's non-interest income declined -30% y/y due to change in loan mix and lower take rates.
Fortunately, SoFi's Technology Platform and Financial Services segments reported strong performance during Q2:
On these robust results, Anthony Noto, SoFi CEO, provided the following remarks:
We delivered another quarter of record financial results and generated our ninth consecutive quarter of record adjusted net revenue, which was up 37% year-over-year. Record revenue at the company level was driven by record revenue in both our Technology Platform business segment and our Financial Services business segment coupled with continued strong Lending business segment revenue growth. We also generated our fourth consecutive quarter of record adjusted EBITDA of $77 million, representing a 43% incremental adjusted EBITDA margin and a 16% margin overall, as well as a 36% incremental GAAP net income margin
Our record number of member additions and strong momentum in product and cross-buy adds, along with improving operating efficiency, reflects the benefits of our broad product suite and unique Financial Services Productivity Loop (FSPL) strategy. We added over 584,000 new members during the second quarter, and ended with over 6.2 million total members, up 44% year-over-year. We also added nearly 847,000 new products during the second quarter, and ended with over 9.4 million total products, a 43% annual increase.
Total deposits grew by $2.7 billion, up 26% during the second quarter to $12.7 billion at quarter end, and over 90% of SoFi Money deposits (inclusive of Checking and Savings and cash management accounts) are from direct deposit members. For new direct deposit accounts opened in the second quarter, the median FICO score was 747. More than half of newly funded SoFi Money accounts are setting up direct deposit by day 30, and this has had a significant impact on debit spending, with continued strong cross-buy trends from this attractive member base into Lending and other Financial Services products. With our launch of offering FDIC insurance of up to $2 million, nearly 98% of our deposits were insured at quarter end.
As a result of this growth in high quality deposits, we have benefited from a lower cost of funding for our loans. Our deposit funding also increases our flexibility to capture additional net interest margin [NIM] and optimize returns, a critical advantage in light of notable macro uncertainty. SoFi Bank, N.A. generated $63.1 million of GAAP net income at a 17% margin."
Source: SoFi Q2 2023 Earnings Press Release
For FY-2023, SoFi increased its revenue guidance from $1.955-2.020B to $1.974-2.034B and raised the adj. EBITDA guide from $268-288M to $333-343M [adj. EBITDA margin: +17%]. While SoFi's revenue growth is set to slow down significantly in the back half of this year based on the current trajectory of deposit growth and loans held on its balance sheet, I think SoFi can continue to outperform expectations in upcoming quarters if the ABS (asset-backed securities) market opens up as interest rates stabilize.
As we know, the recent strength in SoFi's business has been driven by the structural benefits of its bank charter (attained in 2022), which has allowed the fintech company to raise deposits at low-interest rates [reducing capital costs for its lending activity]. As of Q2 2023, SoFi's deposit base stood at $12.7B, and this deposit base is providing SoFi the flexibility of holding loans on its balance sheet for a longer duration (as necessitated by the ongoing freeze-up in credit markets due to rapid changes in interest rates).
In Q2, SoFi's "Loans Held for Sale" rose to $18.2B (up from $15.9B in Q1 2023). With SoFi's total loan originations of ~$4.4B in Q2, SoFi sold nearly $2B of loans from its balance sheet during this quarter. Given this sale activity, the ABS market seems to be opening up (unfreezing), and I view this data as a big positive for SoFi.
Now, SoFi has the balance sheet strength to hold onto these loans to earn interest income; however, getting rid of these loans via securitization will unlock faster revenue growth in its lending business.
While personal (unsecured) loans piling up on SoFi's balance sheet has been highlighted as a massive risk for SoFi, the strict credit standards at SoFi (Personal loan: Avg. FICO score is ~770, Annual Income >$170K) should ensure that the default (delinquency) risk remains low in the future. As per SoFi's management, annualized net charge-offs on its personal loans book declined quarter-over-quarter to 2.94% in Q2 2023.
In my view, SoFi's business momentum is incredible, and financial performance in the second half of 2023 is likely to remain strong given the impending end of the Student loan moratorium is expected to drive a flurry of refinancing activity that will boost SoFi's student loan refinancing business. According to SoFi's management, the company is set to become GAAP profitable in Q4 2023, and I think that would be a remarkable feat to end this incredible year on a high note. With all three of SoFi's segments set to reach adj. EBITDA profitability by the end of 2023, I think our cross-buying-centered investment thesis for SoFi has never been stronger.
In summary, SoFi's Q2 2023 report was yet another conviction booster. However, let's evaluate SoFi's long-term risk/reward before making an informed investing decision.
SoFi's Fair Value And Expected Return
To determine the fair value and expected return of SoFi, we will use TQI's Valuation model with the following assumptions:
According to TQI's valuation model, SoFi is now worth $13.99 per share (up from my previous estimate of $11.75 per share). With SOFI trading at ~$11.40 per share, I see another ~20-25% upside to fair value from current levels. Hence, investors buying here are getting a sizeable discount on SOFI.
Now, let's consider the long-term reward potential by looking at a range of expected outcomes for SOFI assuming an exit multiple of 15-25x P/FCF:
In the base case scenario, SoFi's stock could be trading at $26.78 per share five years from now, which would imply a ~18.63% CAGR return from current levels. While these projected returns are slightly lower than our investment hurdle rate of 20% for high-growth stocks, they remain well above long-term equity market returns of ~10%. Given conservative modeling assumptions, I still think SoFi is a decent buy at $11.40 per share in light of Q2 earnings.
Key Takeaway: I rate SoFi a modest "Buy" at $11.40 per share, with a preference for staggered accumulation using a 6-12 month DCA plan.
As always, thank you for reading, and happy investing. Please feel free to share any questions, concerns, or thoughts in the comments section below.
Are you looking to upgrade your investing operations?
Your investing journey is unique, and so are your investment goals and risk tolerance levels. This is precisely why we designed our investing group - "The Quantamental Investor" - to help you build a robust investing operation that can fulfill (and exceed) your long-term financial goals.
JOIN THE QUANTAMENTAL INVESTOR
This article was written by
I am the Investing Group Leader at "The Quantamental Investor" - a community pursuing financial freedom via bold, active investing with proactive risk management. At TQI, we help retail investors build and preserve generational wealth in public markets. To do so, we share highly-concentrated, risk-optimized model portfolios that meet investor needs across different stages of the investor lifecycle. In addition to deep fundamental research, all of our investment ideas are thoroughly vetted using a mix of quantitative, technical, and valuation analysis. Furthermore, a TQI membership includes access to our proprietary software tools and group chats. If you're interested in learning more about our community, visit: The Quantamental Investor
In addition to my investing experience of 10+ years, I have a professional background in equity research, private equity, and software engineering. Prior to joining The Quantamental Investment Group LLC, I served as the Head of Equity Research at a growth-focused SA Investing Group. In the past, I have worked as an Associate Fellow with Jacmel Growth Partners, a middle-market private equity firm in New York. And my resume also includes a stint at Capgemini as a software engineer. With regards to academia, I hold a Master of Quantitative Finance degree from Rutgers Business School and a Bachelor of Technology degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering, whilst I am also pursuing the CFA certification (Level 2 candidate).
If you're interested in reviewing my performance, feel free to view this tracker: Performance tracker for my SA research.
If you would like to connect with me, please feel free to send me a direct message on SA or leave a comment on one of my articles!
To learn more about our company and services, visit: The Quantamental Investment Group LLC's website - TQIG | Home
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SOFI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (1)