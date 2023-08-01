Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Baidu: Q2 Beat May Catalyze A Price Appreciation

Aug. 01, 2023 2:48 AM ETBaidu, Inc. (BIDU)SP500
Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
5.92K Followers

Summary

  • Analysts have low expectations for Baidu's Q2 2023 earnings, so I believe there is upside potential in both revenue and EPS growth.
  • Specifically, I expect a strong performance from Baidu's advertising business, complemented by a better-than-expected demand for Baidu's AI-enabled Cloud solutions.
  • Reflecting on a likely earnings beat, I see a catalyst for strong share price momentum through the 2H of 2023.
Search with Baidu

Yongyuan Dai

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) is expected to report earnings for the June quarter on August 15, and analysts' expectations are quite low for both topline and earnings. Some data points, however, suggest that Baidu's Core business, advertising, may have performed exceptionally well; and, the company's Cloud business could have seen

This article was written by

Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
5.92K Followers
5y experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank. Currently working towards the CFA charter. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BIDU either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Not financial advise.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.