Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sanmina Corporation (SANM) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 01, 2023 1:53 AM ETSanmina Corporation (SANM)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.01K Followers

Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Paige Melching - SVP, Investor Communications

Jure Sola - Chairman and CEO

Kurt Adzema - EVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Anja Soderstrom - Sidoti

Christian Schwab - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Sanmina Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings. [Operator Instructions]. Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Ms. Paige Melching, Senior Vice President of Investor Communications. Please go ahead, ma'am.

Paige Melching

Thank you, Chuck. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Sanmina's Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Call. A copy of our press release and slides for today's discussion are available on our website at sanmina.com in the Investor Relations section. Joining me today on this call is Jure Sola, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Jure Sola

Good afternoon.

Paige Melching

And Kurt Adzema, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Kurt Adzema

Good afternoon.

Paige Melching

Before I turn the call over to Jure, let me remind everyone that today's call is being webcasted and recorded and will be available on our website. You can follow along with our prepared remarks in the slides provided on our website. Please turn to the safe harbor statement in the presentation.

During this conference call, we may make projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the company. We caution you that such statements are just projections. The company's actual results could differ materially from those projected in these statements as a result of factors set forth in the safe harbor statement. The company is under no obligation and expressly disclaims any such obligation to update or alter any of the forward-looking statements made in this

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.