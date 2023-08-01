Vertigo3d

Introduction

I'm sure my readers know by now that I'm a huge fan of REITs. I recently wrote an article on Agree Realty (ADC) addressing REITs vs. physical properties. I am a fan of owning actual rental properties too as I plan to purchase a duplex in the next year or two. I'm retiring from the military this year and I want to purchase my first ever property. With the constant moving for the last 21 years I never wanted the responsibility of owning a property and then trying to find a tenant/sell once I got orders somewhere else. I know a lot of people in the military that have done that and made a ton of money in the process. I'm very aware of the benefits of owning physical real estate assets as properties appreciate in value but one thing owners never talk about is it being the wrong type of real estate investment at the time. With homes hitting record prices as interest rates have risen rapidly over the last year, putting a tight squeeze on supply; REITs offer a great alternative investment.

But with that being said, REITs are not guaranteed to appreciate in price either. But getting in at a good price will give investors a nice margin of safety. This is especially true with the recent interest rate hikes, the pandemic, and threat of a recession investors have been dealing with these last few years. I am in no way knocking people who own physical real estate but like the old saying goes "What goes up must come down". And while waiting for home prices to fall I believe REITs like Realty Income (NYSE:O) with their 99% occupancy rating (highest rate in 20 years), 40.8% investment-grade tenants, and 120 consecutive dividend increases are a great alternative without much of the work that comes along with owning physical properties.

Why Realty Income?

It's no secret O is one of the largest and most popular REITs on the planet. The company currently has a market cap of $43 billion, second in retail REITs behind Simon Property Group (SPG) and top ten of all REITs. They also own more than 12,400 properties throughout the United States and Europe. They currently have 291 properties across 35 industries in Europe. The REIT also has more than 1,259 clients and 91% of their total rent is resilient to economic downturns and/or isolated from e-commerce pressures. These include powerhouses like Dollar General (DG), Walmart (WMT), and Lowe's (LOW) to name a few.

Realty Income investor presentation

Rising Home Prices

It's apparent since 2020 the costs of homes have risen a tremendous amount. The Federal Reserve's aggressive moves to battle what they first deemed as transitory inflation with 10 rate hikes since last year have put upward pressure on mortgage rates. Since then, mortgage rates have topped 6% for the first time since the Great Financial Crisis in 08'. In mid-July the average mortgage rate was 6.88%. In my last article, I talked about the rising home costs in San Diego, recently named the #1 most expensive city to live in the U.S. for 2023-2024. So I decided to compare one of what is considered to be the least expensive places to live in the U.S. The state where everything is considered bigger, "Texas". Texas currently has two cities listed in the top 25 least expensive cities to live in. I was stationed in Texas from 2006-2009 and I can say I enjoyed my time there and loved the cheaper cost of living. I haven't been there since but I have several military friends that retired there for the cheaper living costs.

I spoke to one of my co-workers from there who recently purchased a home in Texas on the 2nd of June this year. She's set to retire in a few years and plans on settling there for good after her time in the service. She purchased it for $520k in Fort Worth, Texas. She used her VA loan for a 30-year mortgage with a 6% interest rate, and chose to put $60k down with $12k in closing costs. I asked her what her monthly mortgage was she said it was roughly $3600 a month.

The Dividend Vs Mortgage Payment

Currently O pays a monthly dividend of $0.2555. Since 94' the REIT has returned 14.6% annual total return and had a 4.4% dividend growth rate during the same period. The company has declared 637 monthly dividends and has 103 consecutive quarterly increases.

Realty income investor presentation

As a fan of REITs I like to compare the cost of physical properties to the same amount invested in monthly-paying REITs. All together my coworker purchased her property for a total of $532k. That same amount invested in O would net her about 8690 shares at a price close to $61 a share, the price it is trading around today. This would equal roughly $532k invested in the stock. At a monthly dividend of $0.2555 a share, this would give her a monthly check of about $2220. And while many investors are quick to point out the appreciation of physical properties, it is never a guarantee for significant price appreciation. Factors that can affect this include location, type of property, tenant quality, interest rates, associated costs, etc.

Seeking Alpha

Price Appreciation Comparison

Since 1994, almost 30 years ago, O has returned 691%. The stock has a 52-week high of $76.06 according to Seeking Alpha, a 24% increase from the current price. Now I'm not saying most people just have $532k laying around to invest, but if you invested that same amount into O over the same period, it would be worth approximately $4.2 million today. No closing costs, no pesky tenants, no insurance payments, no maintenance costs, etc. And that's not factoring in dividend raises and payments.

To make the comparison fair a family friend sold their house in 2021 that they originally purchased in 1990 for $220k. They sold the property in San Diego, California one of the most expensive real estate markets in the U.S. for $1.29 million 31 years later. That's a price appreciation of over a $1 million or a 489% increase compared to Realty Income's at 691%. Again this return depends on the location of the property, economic cycle risk, changing demographics, and government policies.

Balance Sheet

As you can see O has very little debt maturing this year and has one of the best balance sheets in the business with a A- credit rating. I view this as a very important piece when looking to invest in any stock, especially for the long term. Realty Income is one of the most reliable REITs, hence their trademark "The Monthly Dividend Company" and aristocrat status. 90% of their debt is fixed-rate with almost a 7-year maturity for notes & bonds and $3.1 billion in liquidity. The only REIT whose balance sheet that compares to them is Agree Realty's in my opinion.

Realty income investor presentation

European Diversification

Besides the fortress balance sheet, another reason I like O versus owning physical properties is their diversification in and outside of the U.S. As you can see its top industry in Europe is grocery stores followed by home improvement stores. This is very important as these sectors tend to hold up well during economic downturns. Their top three clients in Europe also happen to be the top two grocers and largest home improvement store in the U.K.

Realty Income investor presentation

Because of O's size I believe it was very important that they make moves outside of the retail space to move the needle. Furthermore, they recently made the leap into the gaming space with the acquisition of Boston Encore Harbor from WYNN for $4 billion in December of 2022. They REIT also closed its acquisition with VEREIT a month prior and spun off its assets in Orion Office REIT during the same period. O's size also offers growth optionality as smaller peers lack the ability to buy in bulk without incurring material diversification risk. I would also not be surprised if O further diversifies into the gaming space with acquisitions in the U.K. in the near future. Since the pandemic, the U.K. has witnessed a gambling boom with revenues reaching $19 billion. This would further solidify O as a premier REIT if they can achieve this feat.

Will O Take the Stake?

Continuing on the topic of gaming, since making the leap into the space last year, Realty Income could possibly take Blackstone (BX) up on their recent offering. Back in June it was reported that the asset manager was considering offering half of its stake in the Bellagio resort on the Las Vegas Strip. If so, this would be a major move as the strip is dominated by VICI Properties (VICI) and would give O 50% ownership in one of the most popular, and iconic properties in the world. It remains to be seen whether O or VICI will take BX up on their offer in the near-future.

Valuation

O currently has a P/AFFO ratio of 15.2, lower than its 5-year average of 18.2. Their current dividend yield is also hovering at 5%, more than 15% above its 5-year average of 4.35%, indicating it may be undervalued. With an average P/AFFO multiple of around 18 and a median of 16.94, I give Realty Income a price target of $72; offering investors upside of more than 17% using the REIT Multiples Valuation Model. Analysts currently have a high price target slightly above mine at $74 and a low of $68.

SimplySafedividends

Catalysts

O is up over 8% in the last month while the S&P index is up over 4.5% in the same period. With the rate hikes coming to a close and the FED seeming to have a hold on inflation, investors could see double digit upside in Realty Income. Although we could see more rate hikes, the FED's statement didn't seem to indicate further ones in the near-future. If indeed they are done, I believe we could see new highs for many stocks especially if inflation gets below the targeted 2% in the near future.

Investor Takeaway

With rate hikes seemingly coming to a close and home prices at record highs, I believe REITs like Realty Income remain a great alternative to owning physical properties without all the associated costs, and tenant issues. Although owning physical properties is another great way to build wealth and collect passive income as well. With their strong balance sheet, 99% occupancy rating, and aristocrat status; O remains a great stock for investors looking for income in the current macro-environment. Furthermore, with inflation slightly above the FED's targeted 2%, we may see a decline in offerings from banks, bonds, etc.