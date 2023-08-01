Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Collusion Or Cooperation? Container Shipping Lines' Secret Strategy To Sustain Rates Amid Capacity Surge

MetalMiner profile picture
MetalMiner
2.62K Followers

Summary

  • In recent years, market analysts have considerably widened the parameters they track to assess growth in countries, regions, and globally as far as container shipping goes.
  • One often-overlooked indicator that we like is global freight rates and capacity availability.
  • Shipping rates have been on a downward trend for the last nine months. However, the addition of new capacity should not automatically lead us to assume that rates will continue to fall through the end of the year.

Cargo Containes at Sea Port. Global Business

MD MARUF HASSAN/iStock via Getty Images

Original Post

In recent years, market analysts considerably widened the parameters they track to assess growth in countries, regions, and globally as far as container shipping goes. In this case, "analysts" includes more than just economists, as there is currently

This article was written by

MetalMiner profile picture
MetalMiner
2.62K Followers
MetalMiner currently ranks as the largest metals publication in the United States according to third party ranking sites. Geared toward industrial metal procurement professionals, MetalMiner has attracted a wide audience in the finance community as well as a global following. MetalMiner principals have appeared on FoxBusiness.com, MSNBC, NPR Marketplace, BBC Radio among others. The team has also received coverage in The Christian Science Monitor, Forbes, American Metal Market, American Iron and Steel Institute, Automotive Industry Action Guide, among many others. The team's principals have extensive global metals sourcing and trading experience having worked for consulting powerhouses Andersen and Deloitte Consulting and leading trading companies such as Stemcor and Glencore. Updated 14 times a week, MetalMiner continues to grow and attract an audience everywhere.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.