Petrobras: Here Comes The Cut - Keep Calm And Enjoy The $84 Brent

  • PBR finalized its shareholder returns at 45% of FCF, down from its previous 60%. This marks the end of its hyper-pandemic dividend payouts and yields.
  • The cut is interesting, since there is no real need to reduce its variable shareholder returns policy, since its Free Cash Flow generation already takes into account of capex.
  • Then again, Brent has recovered to over $80s, with market analysts and the EIA expecting it to stabilize at $84 through 2024, signaling rich payouts and yields ahead.
  • While its FQ2'23 financial performance may remain decent, investors must also brace for lower dividends since its sales volume has also been impacted by shutdowns/ maintenance work.
  • Investors may want to buy this bad news since the stock may potentially retrace to $12s over the next few days, depending on the FQ2'23 dividends.

The PBR Investment Thesis Remains Robust, Despite The Cut In Payout Ratio

We previously covered Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) in June 2023, discussing its highly attractive income investment thesis, due to the combination of stellar shareholder returns and geopolitically discounted stock prices.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

r
ronjon1957
Today, 10:22 AM
Comments (249)
Thanks for your article. Long PBR/A, will be adding on any decent dip.
Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
Today, 10:27 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (2.68K)
@ronjon1957 You are welcomed! Thank you for the kind words.
