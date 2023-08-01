Imgorthand/E+ via Getty Images

By Levi; produced with Avi Gilburt

We are constantly reviewing charts and fundamentals to find the synergy that will give us high-probability situations for swing traders and investors. One of those current standout charts is Honeywell (NASDAQ:HON). Let's see what the fundamentals tell us first. Then, we'll look at the chart and see what path is suggested going forward.

The Fundamentals With Lyn Alden

We recently asked Lyn for an update regarding HON. Here is her latest commentary along with graphs to illustrate the current situation.

"The U.S. economy has historically bounced back and forth between growth and value, which can also be thought of as asset-light growth vs asset-heavy growth. The 2020s decade should be good for the industrial sector in aggregate, meaning an emphasis on value and asset-heavy areas of work. After a lengthy period of underinvestment in our physical economy, industrials likely hold the key for growth in the 2020s decade and filling the gaps and aging systems from our prior rounds of investment. In contrast, growth equities and asset-light businesses generally dominated in the 2010s decade, and are currently expensive and heavily allocated to. That being said, Honeywell isn't exactly cheap. The company trades above its historical average valuation: FASTGraphs Looking at various valuation metrics, depending on which one we look at, we arrive at a range between fairly-valued and over-valued, and nothing particularly pointing towards the stock being undervalued. YCharts My base case is to expect strong long-term earnings results out of Honeywell. However, it's unclear to me whether this will translate into good risk-adjusted stock returns, given the full starting valuation. I therefore am neutral on Honeywell as a stock, even as I expect strong fundamental performance out of the industrial sector and Honeywell as a company".

For those that are looking to play the potential downside in HON, please see the next section, in which we share specific price levels and targets below.

The Technicals With Zac Mannes

HON is an active Wave Setup for us at the moment. This means that we have been watching the chart for some time and that it has now filled out the initial structure, providing us with specific parameters and targets. Note this prior post from Zac a few weeks back on July 10th:

By Zac Mannes - StockWaves Wave Setups

On that date, HON was chosen as a sell setup. Note the key levels shown. HON closed at about the $208 level that day and found a swing high 2 days later near $211. If price was to have exceeded $222, then it would have invalidated this setup. But, as we can observe, price has cooperated thus far and now the next support level is identified at the $190 area.

By Zac Mannes - StockWaves/MotiveWave

Note the structure suggested should this be a larger Primary 'C' wave down, with us finding ourselves in the (3) of that 'C'. This (3) should be composed of 5 waves. Right now, wave 1 of (3) is underway. Thereafter, price should fill out a corrective bounce in 2 of (3). Then, an even larger decline in wave 3 of (3) is projected to unfold.

This is Fibonacci Pinball shaping up right before our eyes on the chart.

Risks: Price should proceed directly lower here to complete wave 1 of (3). If price was to move back above $211 then it would be a warning that the subwaves will be different than what we have illustrated on the attached chart. And, a move back above $222 would invalidate this setup as shared.

The What And Why Of Fibonacci Pinball

Please allow me to share an excerpt from Avi Gilburt's article regarding Fibonacci Pinball and its creation:

"While I was learning Elliott Wave on my own, I was trying to obtain a more 'track-able' and 'tradable' understanding of the fractal nature of the markets. This is probably what many struggle with the most. Specifically, it is when we say that within a 5 wave move, each impulsive wave breaks down further into 5 waves each, with some waves becoming extended. Well, after much analysis and observation, I identified a standardized method to trade waves 3-5, once waves 1 and 2 were in place. Now, remember that this is a standardized method that is a most common phenomenon in the market, but markets can and do vary from this standardized presentation. This is something that I observed within the Elliott Wave structure, and have adapted it to a trading methodology, which I lovingly call Fibonacci Pinball. Since 3rd waves in the Elliott Wave structure are the strongest and most powerful of all the waves, it is the ideal wave to trade. Furthermore, since 3rd waves themselves have to be composed of 5 sub-waves, it helps us determine how we trade this structure in a relatively low risk manner."

How Can This Help You?

One of the issues with any analysis method is the danger of subjectivity creeping onto the chart. However, with Elliott Wave Theory correctly applied and governed by Fibonacci Pinball, it helps remove much of that possible subjective nature. It also tends to turn down the noise that can be ever prevalent in the markets.

Here we find ourselves with a specific setup and price targets below us. Also, we have invalidation levels that tell us when to shift our stance. Once this corrective move is complete in the Primary Wave 'C' we currently are viewing, HON will likely give us a buy setup. But, for the moment, it's 'not feeling too well' and is most likely going to continue down in price.

There are many ways to analyze and track stocks and the market they form. Some are more consistent than others. For us, this method has proved the most reliable and keeps us on the right side of the trade much more often than not. Nothing is perfect in this world, but for those looking to open their eyes to a new universe of trading and investing, why not consider studying this further? It may just be one of the most illuminating projects you undertake.

