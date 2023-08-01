Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Why We May Be In An Era Of Higher Rates For Longer

TD Wealth
Summary

  • Why the Fed might not be done with rates.
  • Will rates return to low levels once inflation cools?
  • Why can't the Fed seem to cool the economy? Strong jobs market.

The U.S. Federal Reserve hiked interest rates to a 22-year high and left the door open for more. Phil Davis, Founder of Philstockworld.com, tells Kim Parlee why he thinks the Fed is unlikely to be in a rush to lower rates

TD Wealth
