Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Heineken NV (HEINY) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 01, 2023 3:40 AM ETHeineken N.V. (HEINY), HINKF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.02K Followers

Heineken NV (OTCQX:HEINY) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2023 7:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Federico Castillo Martinez - Director, IR

Dolf van den Brink - Chairman & CEO

Harold van den Broek - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Edward Mundy - Jefferies

Trevor Stirling - Bernstein

Simon Hales - Citigroup

Richard Withagen - Kepler Cheuvreux

Laurence Whyatt - Barclays Bank

Carlos Laboy - HSBC

Sanjeet Aujla - Crédit Suisse

Nik Oliver - UBS

Robert Ottenstein - Evercore ISI

Operator

Hello, everyone, and welcome to the Heineken Half Year 2023 Results Call. My name is Daisy, and I'll be coordinating your call today. [Operator Instructions].

And I would now like to hand the call over to your host, Federico Castillo Martinez, Director of Investor Relations, to begin. So Federico, please go ahead.

Federico Castillo Martinez

Thank you, Daisy. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us for today's live webcast of our 2023 half year results. Your host will be Dolf van den Brink, our CEO; and Harold van den Broek, our CFO. Following the presentation, we will be happy to take your questions. The presentation includes forward-looking statements and expectations based on management's current views and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and it is possible that the actual results may differ materially. For more information, please refer to the disclaimer on the first page of this presentation.

I will now turn the call over to Dolf.

Dolf van den Brink

Thank you, Federico, and welcome, everyone. I would like to start with a quick reminder of our Green Diamond. This is how we measure the success of our EverGreen strategy. It embodies the balance we aim to attain. We continue to focus on our EverGreen priorities and to invest for long-term sustainable value creation, balancing growth, profitability, capital efficiency and sustainability responsibility.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.