Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Smith & Nephew: Entering New Markets But Growth Is Slow Still

Aug. 01, 2023 4:44 AM ETSmith & Nephew plc (SNN)
Value Oriented Research profile picture
Value Oriented Research
114 Followers

Summary

  • Smith & Nephew plc is a long-standing company in the medical device sector, focusing on developing and manufacturing internationally.
  • The company has recently received FDA clearance for its AETOS Shoulder System, aiming to gain market share in the shoulder replacement market.
  • SNN's strong margins and presence in multiple markets provide potential for sustainable growth, but improvements in cash flows and margins are needed.

Anesthetist Working In Operating Theatre Wearing Protecive Gear checking monitors while sedating patient before surgical procedure in hospital

stefanamer/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Outline

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) has been in the sector for a very long dating back to 1856. The company these days focuses on developing and manufacturing medical devices internationally. The headquarters are in the

This article was written by

Value Oriented Research profile picture
Value Oriented Research
114 Followers
I am an investor who seeks to create a long-term value appreciating portfolio and share some of the opportunities or perhaps not opportunities I see in the market. I favour established companies with strong dividends rather then smaller growth companies.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.