jetcityimage

Although Ford (NYSE:F) submitted a strong earnings sheet for the second-quarter that included 12% year over year revenue growth and a raised guidance for its adjusted EBIT as well as free cash flow, I am changing my rating on Ford due to headwinds in the EV industry (slowing pace of EV adoption, massive Ford e segment losses and recent price cuts indicating a deteriorating pricing environment). Although Ford has achieved a major victory lately by signing an EV-charging pact with industry leader Tesla (TSLA), the auto company warned in its second-quarter earnings release of a slowing pace of electric vehicle adoption and pushed out its EV production target. Considering that Ford at this time is not able to translate electric vehicle sales and delivery momentum into profits, I am down-grading to hold!

Previous coverage and reasons for rating change

I have previously recommended Ford as a strong buy for reasons including strong electric vehicle sales momentum, especially regarding the Mustang Mach-E sport utility vehicle, the Ford F-150 Lightning truck and the e-Transit, a strong dividend yield and a low valuation based off of P/E, but Ford is possibly years away from translating sales momentum into actual profits and the company no longer expects an annual production run rate of 600 thousand EVs by the end of the year. Considering that Ford also recently lowered prices and that the firm is raising concerns with its comments about EV adoption, Ford is now a hold.

Pace of EV adoption is slowing, according to Ford

Ford made a remarkable comment in its second-quarter earnings release which was that the car brand is seeing the near-term pace of EV adoption slowing below expectations. It was a stunning remark that likely also explains the 3.4% drop in Ford’s share price after the auto company submitted its earnings sheet for Q2’23. Ford said that it expects to make a loss on its electric vehicle operations of $4.5B in FY 2023, a 50% increase over its previous estimate of $3.0B. Ford’s electric vehicle operations, which are reported under Ford’s new Ford e segment, showed an EBIT loss of $1.1B in the second-quarter. Year-to-date, the segment accumulated EBIT losses of $1.8B and it will likely take years to achieve segment profitability despite strong momentum in sales and deliveries.

Source: Ford

Part of the problem is that electric vehicles are still rather expensive and high costs still deter many buyers. While Ford has laid out an ambitious production goal of 600 thousand electric vehicles by FY 2024, the company is feeling pricing pressure and only recently lowered the price of its F-150 Lightning pick-up truck by almost $10,000 in a bid to spur demand and make its flagship truck EV more price-competitive. Ford previously set a target of a 600 thousand EV production volume by the end of FY 2023, a target that has now been pushed out to the end of FY 2024.

Over the longer term, however, there is very little doubt that electric vehicles are going to replace ICE vehicles. According to consulting company Boston Consulting Group, adoption of electric vehicles is expected to accelerate and the consulting company now projects that electric vehicles will account for more than half of all vehicles on America’s roads by 2030. Nonetheless, Ford's comments about short term EV adoption added to investor concerns about the company's trajectory in the EV business.

Source: Teslarati/BCG

Ford raised its guidance for FY 2023 adjusted EBIT and free cash flow

One positive take-away from Ford’s Q2’23 earnings release was that the car brand raised its FY 2023 adjusted EBIT outlook from $9-11B to $11-12B and its free cash flow outlook from approximately $6B to a range of $6.5B to $7B. The outlook has been raised due to Ford's revenue momentum (Q2 revenues were up 12% Y/Y) and a good demand situation for the firm's non-electric vehicles.

Source: Ford

Ford’s valuation vs. other large-cap (EV) rivals

Both Ford and General Motors (GM) are much cheaper based off of earnings than a pure-play electric vehicle company like Tesla (TSLA). Tesla obviously is valued like a growth company while both Ford and General Motors are valued as mature, free cash flow-positive legacy automakers with more limited upside potential.

From a valuation and dividend yield perspective I still like Ford, but the headwinds disclosed in the second-quarter should not be ignored, in my opinion. Ford is currently trading at a P/E ratio of 7.3X while General Motors is trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 5.5X. Both companies are cheap based off of earnings and Ford has a much stronger EV line-up than General Motors, especially in commercial vans and in the SUV segment. Tesla’s higher P/E ratio obviously reflects the firm’s uncontested leadership position in the EV market and Tesla has a long term expected EPS growth rate 4.3X larger than Ford's.

Data by YCharts

Risks with Ford

The biggest risk that Ford currently faces is that despite robust electric vehicle momentum, the car brand is not in a position to translate this momentum into profits for its electric vehicle segment. What would change my mind about Ford is if the firm saw an improving profit picture in the Ford e business or if the card brand saw a stronger EV ramp.

Final thoughts

While there are many things to like about Ford’s second-quarter earnings report which included a raised guidance for FY2023 adjusted EBIT and free cash flow, I believe the market is turning its attention more on prospects for profitability rather than just production growth. Ford is working hard on its plan to increase the density of its electric vehicle portfolio, but the firm was forced to push its 600 thousand annual EV production goal one year into the future, to the end of FY 2024. Ford’s electric vehicle segment is far from profitability and it will likely take years for the company to see its first EV profits. Ford's comments about slower than expected EV adoption combined with lower product pricing and a scaled-back EV production target are reasons for concern. While I still like Ford, I am down-grading the car brand to hold after its Q2!