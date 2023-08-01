Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ford's Q2: Why I Am Downgrading To Hold

Aug. 01, 2023 4:47 AM ETFord Motor Company (F)2 Comments
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
20.18K Followers

Summary

  • I am downgrading Ford stock due to headwinds in the EV industry, including slowing EV adoption and growing losses in the Ford e segment.
  • Ford expects to make a loss of $4.5 billion in FY 2023 on its electric vehicle operations, showing a 50% increase over the previous forecast.
  • Ford's 600 thousand annual EV production goal was pushed out one year into the future.
  • Despite raising its guidance for FY 2023 adjusted EBIT and free cash flow and a low valuation, the risk profile has deteriorated with Ford's comments about its EV business.

Ford F-150 display at a dealership. The Ford F150 is available in XL, XLT, Lariat, King Ranch, Platinum, and Limited models.

jetcityimage

Although Ford (NYSE:F) submitted a strong earnings sheet for the second-quarter that included 12% year over year revenue growth and a raised guidance for its adjusted EBIT as well as free cash flow, I am changing my rating on

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
20.18K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of F either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

matttrakker profile picture
matttrakker
Today, 4:56 AM
Comments (1.91K)
1. Interest rates are sky high (the real reason for those price cuts)
2. We are going into a recession (on purpose)
3. Union negotiations soon (yellow bankruptcy look into that)
4. A whole lot of people don’t want an EV. Who would have guessed?
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
Today, 5:18 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (7.89K)
@matttrakker What do you mean on purpose?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.