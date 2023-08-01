Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Capital Markets Outlook: Q3 2023

Aug. 01, 2023 4:58 AM ETACTV, AFMC, AFSM, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, QQQ, SPLV, SPMD, SPMO, SPMV, SPSM, SPUS, SPUU, SPVM, SPVU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SPYD, SPYG, SPYV, SPYX, SQEW, SQLV, SSPY, STLV, SVAL, SYLD, TMDV, TPHD, TPLC, TPSC, UAUG, UJAN, UMAR, UMAY, UOCT, UPRO, USMC, USMF, USVM, VO, MDY, IJH, PWC, FNX, EZM, RYJ, CSD, CZA, BUL, XJH, IMCB, EWMC, SCHM, ONEO, EQAL, REGL, PTMC, JHMM, DEUS, XMHQ, FLQM, FTDS, JPME, RNMC, VFMF, VFMV, VFQY, FSMD, SFYX, SMDY, PAMC, SIXL, BKMC, HLGE, QVMM, BBMC, MIDE, VXF, IJK, VOT, RFG, FAD, FNY, IPO, CWS, IMCG, MDYG, IVOG, XMMO, BFOR, FFTY, ETHO, QMOM, JSMD, NUMG, BOSS, HAIL, VFMO, PEXL, BOUT, KOMP, QQQN, BFTR, QQQJ, MID, FRTY, PY, PEY, IJJ, VOE, DIV, DON, FAB, RWK, NVQ, YPS, IMCV, MDYV, XMVM, XMLV, VUSE, QVAL, ONEV, ONEY, NUMV, WBIY, SDVY, VFVA, DVLU, DDIV, VRAI, HOMZ, FOVL, LSAT, FSMO, RSPT, CMF, PWZ, FCAL, MINN, MUB, FMB, OVM, MUNI, VTEB, FLMI, MMIT, MMIN, HMOP, TAXF, MUST, IBMO, IBMP, JMUB, MBND, AVMU, INMU, RTAI, TFI, PZA, ITM, MLN, XMPT, RVNU, FLMB
AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.3K Followers

Summary

  • In the second half of 2023, investors will likely face a theme of “resistance,” with equity valuations elevated, earnings facing headwinds and the Fed trying to cool off the job market. By 2024, we think resistance will give way to “normalization.”.
  • Equity markets have been largely driven by the 10 biggest stocks; looking beyond the biggest equity names has been a sound strategy after prior market peaks. In our view, quality should be a key emphasis, with low-volatility stocks potentially a versatile equity exposure for risk-averse investors.
  • Bond yields are high, setting up returns that could bolster many investors’ portfolios - high yield is a particularly powerful example. In municipal bonds, higher yields and credit spreads, combined with favorable technical conditions, create an attractive entry point.

stock market investment graph on financial numbers abstract background.3d illustration

monsitj

For Investors, the Market Theme Is “Resistance”

The second quarter was a strong one for risk assets, following a similar pattern as the first quarter: “known unknowns” were resolved, fueling late rallies. This time, the known unknown was the debt-ceiling crisis - once it was worked

This article was written by

AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.3K Followers
AB is a research-driven investment firm that combines investment insight and innovative thinking to deliver results for our clients. At AB we believe that research excellence is the key to better outcomes and as a result we have built a global firm with exceptional research capabilities. We offer a broad array of investment services that span geographies and asset classes to meet the needs of private clients, mutual fund investors and institutional clients around the world.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.