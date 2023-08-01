Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
ZoomInfo Earnings: Downward Revised Outlook Spells Trouble

Aug. 01, 2023 5:05 AM ETZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI)6 Comments
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira profile picture
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • In my previous analysis, I expressed concerns about ZoomInfo's stock valuation and slowing growth rates.
  • The company's earnings call highlighted challenges in demonstrating the platform's ROI to customers.
  • The biggest concern from its results was the downward revision of ZoomInfo's growth rates, impacting its valuation and investor sentiment.
Address book

abluecup/iStock via Getty Images

Rapid Recap

In my previous analysis titled "A Premium Price For Decelerating Growth Rates", I said,

The issue I have is that aside from an alluring narrative, ZoomInfo (NASDAQ:ZI) Technologies Inc. stock already carries a premium

This article was written by

Michael Wiggins De Oliveira profile picture
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
42.85K Followers
Energy transition, commodities, and tech
Hello! I'm Michael Wiggins De Oliveira and I have built a huge following by delivering high-quality investment insights over the years. My Investment Group has numerous 5* positive reviews, see what other members are saying.
Our Investment Group is focused on value investing as part of the Great Energy Transition. For example, did you know that AI uses thousands of megawatt hours for even small computing tasks? Join our Investment Group and invest in stocks that participate in this future growth trend.
I provide regular updates to our stock picks. Plus we hold a weekly webinar and a hand-holding service for new and experienced investors. Further, Deep Value Returns has an active, vibrant, and kind community. Join our lively community!
We are focused on the confluence of the Decarbonization of energy, Digitalization with AI, and Deglobalization.
As an experienced professional, I highlight the best stocks to grow your savings: stocks that deliver strong gains. 

DEEP VALUE RETURNS: The only Investment Group with real performance. I provide a hand-holding service. Plus regular stock updates.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

B
B'n'B
Today, 5:22 AM
Comments (320)
I agree. This is a disappointing trading update. But how can you call it an ex-growth company with revenues still expanding at 16%? As a wise man once said: "It's the economy, stupid!" When confidence returns to corporate boardrooms, orders will pick up again. Probably.

If this is the trough in the earnings slowdown, which the broad market action clearly anticipates, then the coming sell-off is a buy point, not a sell prompt. At least for investors who can see beyond the end of their nose - which I thought would include you, Michael.

For balance, the drop in revenue growth is a historical fact, whereas the trough in orders is as yet unknown. They may never recover - who knows? And there are safer places to bet your money in tech. But they lack the potential for cyclical mean reversion implicit here.
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira profile picture
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
Today, 5:44 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (8.25K)
@B'n'B

''But how can you call it an ex-growth company with revenues still expanding at 16%?''

With investing, the market is always looking ahead. If you read what I wrote, you'll see me put emphasis on the future growth rates of ZI.

You need to look beyond this quarter.

Thank you for your comment
g
gordonshunway
Today, 5:21 AM
Comments (55)
I believe you cannot look at growth and P/S in isolation while ignoring cash generation. I see it as credible performance in a slowing economy, and with LTV/CAC exceeding 10x, i had say the customers are finding value in ZI offerings. Growth will be back when the tide turns.
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira profile picture
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
Today, 5:42 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (8.25K)
@gordonshunway

Toward the bottom of the analysis, I discuss its EPS valuation.

Thank you for your comment
Federico Cuneo profile picture
Federico Cuneo
Today, 5:21 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (1.02K)
Congrats! you were spot on with this company. At what price would you feel comfortable buying? Thanks
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira profile picture
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
Today, 5:41 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (8.25K)
@Federico Cuneo

Federico, how are you? I hope the earnings season is performing ok for you.

I'm happy to take the price it's at, provided the revenue growth rates stabilize.

Not going from +30% to single digits CAGR in 12 months. What's that all about?
