Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Why It's Not Too Late To Get On Board With Copa Holdings

Aug. 01, 2023 5:12 AM ETCopa Holdings, S.A. (CPA)
Michael W Byrne profile picture
Michael W Byrne
1.73K Followers

Summary

  • Copa Holdings is an airline company based in Panama with a market cap of $4.5 billion.
  • Copa stock is trading at a cheap valuation compared to its peers and the broader market.
  • The industry backdrop for Copa is encouraging, with strong demand and record results from industry heavyweights like Delta and United Airlines.
Copa Airlines Boeing 737-800 airplane at Medellin Rionegro airport in Colombia

Boarding1Now

Shares of Copa Holdings (NYSE:CPA) are up nearly 45% year to date and are trading close to their 52-week high. After a run like this, it may sound like it’s too late to get on board with Copa, but the stock

This article was written by

Michael W Byrne profile picture
Michael W Byrne
1.73K Followers
Writer, individual investor, and MBA student. I also write and create content for several fintech and cryptocurrency companies.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CPA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.