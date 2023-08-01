z1b

We recently discussed three big storylines to watch for in W. P. Carey's (NYSE:WPC) Q2 results. In this article, we will discuss why the stock dipped after the earnings release and conference call, analyze WPC's Q2 results through the lens of these three storylines, and share why we think the stock is a Strong Buy on the dip.

Why WPC Stock Dipped After Q2 Results

While WPC's headline results came in better than expected amid strong acquisition volume and robust rent growth, the stock still dipped considerably following the earnings release. The sell-off was not due to bearish sentiment on the broader REIT sector (VNQ) as the chart below illustrates, so it was clearly due to factors unique to WPC's earnings release and/or conference call:

Data by YCharts

WPC narrowed its 2023 AFFO per share guidance from $5.30-$5.40 to $5.32-$5.38 and reaffirmed its full-year investment volume range of $1.75-$2.25 billion. This implies ~3% year-over-year growth as the strong same-store NOI growth and acquisition volume is being partially offset by rising interest expense from rising interest rates.

AFFO per share of $1.36 outperformed analyst consensus estimates of $1.29 and was up by 3.8% year-over-year. Same-store rent growth was very strong at 4.3% on a constant currency basis, flat sequentially and up from 3.0% year-over-year thanks to the CPI-linked rent hikes flowing through to the bottom line. Portfolio occupancy dipped by 20 basis points sequentially, but remained very strong at 99%.

Given these solid numbers, why the meaningful dip in the stock? It was likely a combination of several small negative factors:

Management mentioned that they still have 16% office exposure. While WPC's office exposure has declined by nearly 50% over the past five years and many of its tenants are investment grade/government and/or located in Europe where office headwinds are less fierce, 16% exposure is still quite minimum for a sector that is facing serious headwinds. Moreover, while management did say that office lease expirations are "pretty well staggered and really pretty skewed late in the decade and beyond. It's any given year, but we don't have kind of a constant lease roll or running major bumps there. So, it's manageable, and we're quite focused on those office expirations for sure," it also said that "we do expect to move our exposure to zero, but there's really no kind of specific time frame we're looking at that." This lack of a clear plan to shed its considerable office assets in a responsible manner may have bothered the market some, especially considering that during the quarter management had one office nonrenewal and is having to look to sell the asset, something that is unlikely to fetch an attractive cap rate in the current environment.

Another item that probably bothered the market was that - while they reported 4.3% contractual same-store rent in the first two quarters of 2023, they stated that this will be their "peak level" and expect that number fall to ~4% in the second half of the year and declining to ~3% for 2024 before settling to ~2% long term barring a rebound in inflation. This means that any sort of sustained growth boost from their CPI-linked rent escalators will be short-lived. Their lease escalators are better positioned for a longer period of elevated inflation rather than for a short period of inflation spikes followed by a dramatic decline, which it appears we are experiencing.

Another likely negative in Mr. Market's mind was that investment grade tenant exposure in the portfolio fell by 170 basis points during the quarter due to the fact that all of their acquisitions during Q2 were non-investment grade. While this is not a huge deal provided that their underwriting was effective, some investors may have frowned upon it, especially when taken in conjunction with the other negatives.

Another negative was that cap rates for acquisitions during Q2 actually declined slightly sequentially. Given that interest rate expenses continue to rise for WPC, the fact that cap rates seem to have peaked and are even retreating some - combined with the fact that cap rates are reportedly remaining stubbornly low in Europe - will likely weigh some on growth. As management reported on the earnings call:

I mean the year-to-date cap rate is 7.3%. I think for the quarter, we're probably in and around to that number, maybe slightly below that, and a lot of that driven by the size of the Apotex deal. So, we're targeting deals in the 7s, and I think that's where we're coming out.

Last, but not least, the market was likely displeased by the fact that management mentioned nothing about any plans to accelerate dividend growth. This is a major sticking point for many investors in the stock given the continued very anemic dividend growth rate. Based on the lack of commentary from management, this appears unlikely to change anytime soon.

WPC Stock Q2 Storyline Takeaways

The three big storylines that we were monitoring heading into WPC's Q2 earnings release were:

Where are cap rates headed Updates on selling the hotel portfolio Dividend growth outlook

As already mentioned, cap rates do not seem to be expanding more and - while at relatively attractive levels in the U.S. - actually contracted a bit in Q2. In addition to the commentary already shared, management stated on the earnings call:

In Europe, there continues to be a slowdown in investment activity given the steep rise in interest rates in that region over the last 12 months, resulting in wide bid-ask spreads. Although cap rates have lagged in Europe, we continue to find pockets of opportunity, which we expect to play out over the next six to 12 months as sellers adjust to the higher cap rate demands of buyers, and we're well positioned to capitalize on them given our strong competitive position in that market and the capital we have to deploy. In contrast, cap rates are more attractive in North America, which accounts for the large majority of our investment volume year-to-date.

One piece of good news on this front is that their average contractual rent increases in the first half of 2023 are averaging just under 3% in contrast to around 2% historically. This should lead to stronger long-term organic growth than they have historically achieved.

Another piece of good news is that, even though cap rates are not expanding right now, WPC continues to have a competitive cost of capital with its ~$385 million of remaining unsettled forward equity, raised at an average price over $83 per share, expected proceeds from planned asset sales (including potentially tapping into its ~$1.5 billion storage portfolio), a ~$400 million stake in a logistics company that is preparing to IPO in the future, and $1.8 billion in revolving credit facility gives it plenty of capital - including attractively priced equity - to continue fueling its robust acquisition pipeline.

Management also gave a positive update on the hotel property sale, stating:

the Marriott sales are progressing well with the majority of the properties currently under purchase and sale agreements.

This fuels into the previous comments about them raising plenty of equity capital from dispositions to fuel acquisitions without having to issue equity at current suppressed levels.

Finally, as previously mentioned, there was disappointingly nothing mentioned about dividend growth moving forward.

Investor Takeaway: Why WPC Stock Is A Buy After Q2 Results

While dividend growth appears to be stagnant for the foreseeable future, WPC is facing some minor headwinds from rising interest rate expense, declining inflation rates, and its office portfolio, and cap rates appear to have peaked, we still think that WPC is a Strong Buy after its sharp dip following Q2 results. This is because:

WPC's NTM dividend yield is now a very attractive 6.4%. Long-term growth potential still looks pretty attractive with ~2-3% annualized long-term organic growth combining with the acquisition pipeline likely to deliver ~4% annualized AFFO per share growth once they get through interest rate and U-Haul headwinds in 2024%. The stock currently trades exactly in-line with the consensus analyst estimate of NAV, while historically it has traded at ~1.1x NAV. This implies some multiple expansion potential, especially if/when interest rates begin to moderate to a less restrictive level.

Putting this all together, investors get a pretty clear path to 11-15% annualized total returns over the next half decade alongside a very low risk and defensive business model and balance sheet, making it a nice fit alongside many other similar stocks in our portfolio right now.