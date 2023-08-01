Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Alibaba: Easier Comps Can Deliver Earnings Surprise

Aug. 01, 2023 6:40 AM ETAlibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)BABAF
Bluesea Research profile picture
Bluesea Research
7.07K Followers

Summary

  • Alibaba reported a 2.5% year-on-year revenue decline in the quarter ending June 2022.
  • The company will face easier comps in the next few quarters, which should allow it to deliver better-than-expected revenue growth.
  • Alibaba is also facing easier regulatory and macroeconomic environment that can improve its growth trajectory.
  • The revenue share of international commerce is close to double-digit and could increase to 25% by 2030, allowing diversification for the company.
  • The stock is still quite cheap at less than 12 times the forward PE, which makes it a good buy in this expensive market.

Alibaba headquarter

maybefalse/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) is trading at close to its lowest PS ratio which shows that Wall Street is overlooking the growth potential in a number of segments. In the year ago quarter, Alibaba reported its first YoY

This article was written by

Bluesea Research profile picture
Bluesea Research
7.07K Followers
I have worked in the technology sector for over 4 years. This included working with industry stalwarts like IBM. I have done my MBA in finance and have been covering various blue chip stocks for the past 6 years. Having hands-on knowledge in the technology sector has helped me gain valuable insights into the ups and downs of this sector and predict winners and losers more accurately.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.