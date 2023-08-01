bjdlzx

There was a recent report that the Guyana partnership led by Exxon Mobil (XOM) would be accelerating (or at least trying to) the work so that the first oil from the latest platform would begin to flow in potentially the late third quarter of 2023. The latest Hess (NYSE:HES) presentation shows that the project has accelerated the timeline to "early" in the fourth quarter. Either way, this was a 2024 project that has become a 2023 project and is now moving earlier and earlier into fiscal year 2023.

The relatively low breakeven point of the Guyana projects means that the partnership can make good money at current prices even though those prices have pulled back considerably from the previous fiscal year. The acceleration could mean that the partnership will take advantage of current prices to make more money sooner or it could mean that the group sees stronger oil prices in the future and wants production going for when that time arrives.

Interestingly, the Dallas Fed received a comment back about how oil prices reflect worries about recession and not the current demand-supply situation. Now with Exxon Mobil, the operator of the Guyana partnership, accelerating the startup of the latest project, that tends to confirm that the partnership sees stronger prices on the horizon as the reason for the acceleration. Even though many worry about a recession, it would appear as though economic activity will remain robust enough for oil prices to correct to what the Dallas Fed industry survey sees as "normal" for the current situation. No promises of course.

Hess Corporation Presentation Of Approved FPSO Projects For Guyana Partnership (Hess Corporation Presentation At J P Morgan Energy, Power, And Renewables Conference June 2023)

Most projects like the ones shown above are extremely expensive to even think about approving. The FPSO itself costs billions. Then there are the wells at roughly $30 million per well. Last is all the pipelines and hookups that also cost a pretty penny. After all of that it makes some sense to accelerate a project if the insiders believe that they have a chance to profit from another $30 BOE or so in the future.

What the partnership does not want to do is miss the opportunity. So, a delay in better pricing does not hurt as much as an early rally that the partnership completely misses. Since these are long-lived wells (as a general rule) the key is to make sure the whole project participates in favorable environments whenever possible. High prices at the start of production have the ability to raise the return on capital invested by up to a couple of percentage points. That also means the payback period shortens as well.

For a company like Hess that is a relatively small player in the offshore market, these kinds of decisions are very material. The Hess interest in the production is very roughly 60K BOD. But that is something close to 20% of the company's present production. Very few companies the size of Hess report growth that is anything close to what is about to happen here.

Hess Corporation Cash Flow Guidance Compared To Consensus Estimates And Other Benchmarks Of Growth (Hess Corporation Presentation At J P Morgan Energy, Power, And Renewables Conference June 2023)

The overall consensus is fairly conservative when compared to management guidance shown above. But both are well above the industry average. Probably the important concept is that the partnership has a whole lot of "guaranteed" production FPSO's ahead from the discoveries already announced. That removes a whole lot of typical upstream risk. Exxon Mobil as the partnership operator removes even more offshore risk.

But not many realize that the 25% return compounded (as guided by management) means that cash flow would triple every 5 years. That all but assures a rapid dividend growth rate (probably sooner rather than later). Hess actually has several partnerships in Guyana that could add to this scenario in the future. Another one already has a discovery that is being evaluated to see if it is commercial. So it is only a matter of time before there is more than one Guyana (and Suriname) project.

Using the rule of 72, the consensus compound return is definitely lower. But it would still mean that earnings would double roughly every four years. Obviously, that earnings growth is lower than management guidance and probably means that the stock still has considerable valuation upside potential despite the rally over the last few years. The consensus estimate also points to rapid dividend growth as well.

Keep in mind though that this is only one partnership, and that this partnership is probably at least a few years ahead of the other partnerships when it comes to cash flow growth. So, the intermediate and long-term future could well see more growth than envisioned if any of the other partnerships find enough oil to develop. Like these FPSO's, those projects would be relatively large for the size of Hess.

Hess Presentation Of Discoveries And Key Partnership Targets (Hess Presentation At J P Morgan Energy, Power, and Renewables Conference June 2023)

The block awarded the partnership is huge as shown above. It is many times the size of the Gulf of Mexico blocks that periodically get auctioned off. But this is typical when the partnership proposes to do exploration in an area with no production (which was the case when this partnership began).

Now there is a lot of misunderstanding about a very typical provision to return 20% of the block. But the partnership will still have over 5 million acres left (which is still a huge block to possess). More importantly, the partnership will determine what gets returned. So, the partners will likely keep what they think is best for them to keep. It is not in the interest of Guyana to force an unfavorable decision on the partnership as the destroys the incentive for others to develop their acreage.

Key Ideas

Obviously, the partnership would like to find as much very profitable oil as possible. Any production areas will likely be excluded from consideration of the periodic givebacks of acreage that is not producing. In the meantime, Guyana appears to be honoring the contract with the partnership and that is likely to continue for the foreseeable future.

But even if discoveries were to stop "tomorrow" this partnership has a lot of future projects to develop the discoveries already made. So, growth is assured to at least the end of the decade and probably beyond with what is already known.

Mr. Hess, CEO, has mentioned that many of the discoveries were made at the 15,000 ft level. He has further stated several times that the partnership "knows" there is oil at the 18,000 ft level that is not yet "discovered" and is therefore not on the books yet. This implies some relatively low risk exploration wells lie ahead that will add to current cash flow growth prospects.

The acceleration of the current FPSO implies that at some point there will be enough cash flow to return money to partners and to approve 2 FPSOs a year should the discovery trend keep going (for the foreseeable future). The partnership has added more drill ships in the area in the past. There is no reason that this will not continue in the future as cash flow grows.

The Guyana discoveries (size) are relatively infrequent. But such discoveries are often very significant to the various partners. That appears to be the case here with Hess having the relatively largest exposure to the project. Therefore, Hess stock is likely to benefit the most from this project as it has in the past. But all the partners are likely to see significant boosts in production from what is turning out to be an extremely large discovery.