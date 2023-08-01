Wirestock/iStock via Getty Images

Stepping up when all seems lost is hard to do. While we have done that on many occasions this was not one of them. We only wish we had done that on Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) the last time around when we wrote on it. Instead we suggested that the safest course of action was to go for one particular set of bonds.

Keep in mind that those dividends are cumulative and also an outlet to meet minimum dividend requirements for REIT status. The counterpoint is that there are few scenarios where the debt blows through common equity cushion, without blowing through the preferred cushion. These preferred shares are offering 10% yields for a reason and that reason is that they are very risky. If we were to buy something here, it would be the June 2026 bonds with an 8.232% yield to maturity.

Source: 3 Questions And The Tornado Hitting Vornado

Well, VNO bottomed right there and went up scintillating 52%.

Let's look at the Q2-2023 results and see if the performance was justified.

Q2-2023

The revenue number was a solid beat with Q2-2023 delivering $472.35 million.

This is a hard one for analysts to miss by that much, but that is precisely what happened. Clearly the expectations were for some big non-renewals in the quarter that did not materialize. Occupancy actually improved by a small amount on the New York office side, though it declined a bit in the other two categories.

The same store net operating income (NOI) was excellent all things considered, though a legal settlement boosted numbers for 555 California street.

The net result was that funds from operations (FFO) comfortably beat estimates and the adjusted FFO (AFFO) came in higher as well.

The leasing data in the quarter was strong, especially on the office front where rent per square foot was a tall $91.57. Surprisingly, VNO had to spend a lot more on the tenant improvements and leasing commissions on the retail side.

279,000 square feet of New York Office space (224,000 square feet at share) at an initial rent of $91.57 per square foot and a weighted average lease term of 10.7 years. The changes in the GAAP and cash mark-to-market rent on the 174,000 square feet of second generation space were positive 9.9% and positive 5.7%, respectively. Tenant improvements and leasing commissions were $10.94 per square foot per annum, or 11.9% of initial rent. 205,000 square feet of New York Retail space (159,000 square feet at share) at an initial rent of $50.29 per square foot and a weighted average lease term of 5.1 years. The changes in the GAAP and cash mark-to-market rent on the 97,000 square feet of second generation space were positive 20.6% and positive 15.6%, respectively. Tenant improvements and leasing commissions were $16.17 per square foot per annum, or 32.2% of initial rent.

VNO was extremely active on the capital markets front. First we saw three dispositions.

They completed the sale of the Rego Park III land parcel, located in Queens for $71.06 million. The Armory Show, located in New York, was sold for $24.4 million just after quarter end. Just prior to release of the results, on July 27, 2023, VNO entered into an agreement to sell four Manhattan retail properties for $100 million.

VNO also completed a number of refinancing transactions, two of which are shown below.

On June 14, 2023, the Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV completed a restructuring of the 697-703 Fifth Avenue $421,000,000 non-recourse mortgage loan, which matured in December 2022. The restructured $355,000,000 loan, which had its principal reduced through an application of property-level reserves and funds from the partners, was split into 1) a $325,000,000 senior note, which bears interest at SOFR plus 2.00%, and 2) a $30,000,000 junior note, which accrues interest at a fixed rate of 4.00%. On July 24, 2023, a joint venture, in which we have a 50% interest, completed a $54,000,000 refinancing of the office condominium of 825 Seventh Avenue, a 173,000 square foot Manhattan office and retail building. The interest-only loan bears a rate of SOFR plus 2.75%, with a 30 basis point reduction available upon satisfaction of certain leasing conditions, and matures in January 2026. The loan replaces the previous $60,000,000 loan that bore interest at LIBOR plus 2.35% and was scheduled to mature in July 2023.

One major point to note here is that both loans had to be paid down partially to be renewed. This goes to the credit tightening, especially for commercial real estate, that we have been hearing about in bank surveys.

Outlook

The numbers look great and one could argue that VNO might be turning the corner in some ways. But there is a lot of work to do yet. The cash flow statement shows just how much VNO is spending on development activities relative to operating cash flow.

VNO Q2-2023 Results

The requirement over the next two years is also quite high and $300 million is required for projects like PENN 1, PENN 2 and Hotel Pennsylvania site. So those assets sales were essential in keeping the liquidity high. We also saw that VNO had to reduce principal balances on property loans to renew mortgages and you can expect more of that in 2024. There is a still a ton of debt here on the books with the total number at over $10 billion.

VNO Q2-2023 Results

You can run that against the adjusted EBITDA for the first 6 months and your debt to EBITDA is close to 9.0X.

VNO Q2-2023 Results

Interest expense is moving rapidly despite some interest rate hedges that in place. The number below is destined to go far higher almost regardless of what happens over the next 12 months.

Data by YCharts

There are lots of lease maturities in all 3 segments of VNO's real estate over the next 18 months and the development plans will require a lot of cash outlays. To prove us wrong in yet another direction, VNO did purchase some shares.

Vornado also announced that its Board of Trustees has authorized the repurchase of up to $200,000,000 of its outstanding common shares under a newly established share repurchase program. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, we repurchased 1,722,295 common shares for $23,216,000 at an average price per share of $13.48.

The amount was definitely not material though, relative to the shares outstanding (less than 1%). So VNO did enter the fray but it was a symbolic move more than anything else. With its investment grade ratings having a negative outlook, we think that is likely to be the case going forward as well.

Verdict

VNO has four preferred shares listed.

1) Vornado Realty Trust PFD SER L 5.40% (NYSE:NYSE:VNO.PL)

2) Vornado Realty Trust 5.25% CUM PFD M (NYSE:NYSE:VNO.PM)

3) Vornado Realty Trust 5.25 PFD SR N (NYSE:NYSE:VNO.PN)

4) Vornado Realty Trust 4.45% CUM PFD O (NYSE:NYSE:VNO.PO)

All of them are up about 20% since the last time we wrote on VNO.

The bonds we had suggested actually turned out to be the worst performer in the capital stack. They underperformed the common shares and even the preferred shares.

FINRA

So the riskiest part of the capital structure (common shares) has actually done the best. Market action aside, we still think that the best on VNO is via the unsecured debt. Even there as the yields to maturity show, you are not really getting an amazing deal today. We recently got 7.58% on investment grade debt maturing in less than 2 years with what we consider zero risk of default or even problems. So even VNO debt is not that appealing today on a relative basis. We would stay out of all this action and play it safe until the market starts translating the Fed tightening into high spreads for risky bonds.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.