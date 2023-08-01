CCIF: CLO Juggernaut Carlyle Cannibalizes VCIF For New CEF
Summary
- The whole-loan residential mortgage CEF VCIF is transitioning to a Carlyle-managed CEF with ticker CCIF.
- CCIF will focus on CLO Equity and Debt securities.
- A 4% discount as of this writing looks attractive given the valuation of other CLO Equity CEFs, high credibility of Carlyle as a CLO manager and a likely distribution hike.
CEF investors are familiar with the recent consolidation trend in that investment space. So few will be surprised by what's happened to the fund formerly known as the Vertical Capital Income Fund (VCIF). In this article we highlight the makeover of VCIF into the Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF) and discuss its new CLO mandate and how it fits into the broader CLO investment space.
What Just Happened
At the start of 2023 VCIF announced that it entered into a transaction agreement with Carlyle. The fund earlier said it was exploring strategic options for investors. Then about a week ago the fund said it sold a significant majority of its assets to two bidders. The sale of the assets required the fund to mark down the NAV from $9.96 to $8.27 - a 17% drop. The fund ran almost no leverage so this markdown reflected the actual unleveraged price markdown of the portfolio. You can see the market response to the NAV markdown below.
VCIF held exposure to residential whole mortgages in the 1-4 family residence sector including both agency and non-agency loans. The 17% drop in the NAV is obviously puzzling in the absence of mismarking. It's possible that because the fund's portfolio is fairly small ($109m of total assets before the writedown) and the number of loans was huge at over 700, the usual residential mortgage players weren't particularly interested spending the time looking at it and required a huge haircut to be interested.
Prior to the markdown the fund performed pretty well - it generated a total NAV return of about 5.9% since inception in 2011 and about 7.5% since mid 2019 when it started trading publicly.
It is unfortunate in some ways that VCIF is no more. There are not many opportunities for investors to allocate to residential whole loans in an unleveraged way. Many hybrid mortgage REITs do allocate to whole-loans, particularly, non QM and Fix and Flip loans however they also tend to run significant leverage which causes enormous volatility.
Apart from what's happened till now which is already pretty unusual there is a lot more financial engineering going on . First, Carlyle will make a $10m payment to the fund's shareholders which at $0.96 per share doesn't quite make up for the $1.69 drop in the NAV but it's better than nothing.
It will also make a $40m equity commitment to the fund, in effect making Carlyle a big shareholder in the fund at around 35% of the fund's shares. This is an interesting level of skin-in-the-game and is very unusual though we expect it to be unwound over time. Very likely it's there to offset the potential capital drain from the tender offer which happened on the 18th. That tender offer was for $25m, executed at the last NAV of the fund. Finally, Carlyle will make an investment in CCIF of at least $15m in newly issued shares and private share purchases.
Hello CCIF
As highlighted above VCIF is now the Carlyle Credit Income Fund. Carlyle Global Credit Investment Management L.L.C. ("CGCIM") will become the investment adviser to the Fund.
The fund's capital will be allocated to Equity and Debt CLO tranches. This makes a lot of sense as Carlyle is the biggest CLO manager with around $50bn of CLO assets within a broader $150bn Carlyle Global Credit platform.
The fund's fee schedule is unusual as far as CEFs go but pretty standard relative to other CLO Equity CEFs. The management fee is about twice that of typical credit CEFs and the incentive fee is similar to that of BDCs - only a handful of CEFs outside of the CLO Equity sector have incentive fees.
There is a fairly strong case for CCIF at the current price which translates to a 4% discount. By contrast, all other CLO CEFs are trading at premiums with the lowest being around 3% for XFLT and EIC and close to or at double-digit levels for OXLC, ECC and OCCI.
Two, the fund's 8% distribution rate on NAV, while respectable for credit CEFs, is miniscule by CLO Equity CEF standards which boast distribution rates of around 20% on average. The fund expects to raise the distribution ultimately to 12% however that's still low by CLO CEF standards and we wouldn't be surprised by further hikes which should drive the discount to a premium.
Finally, Carlyle is arguably a more credible CLO investor than the current CEF players: Oxford Lane, Eagle Point and OFS. XFLT is sub-advised by Octagon - a $30bn firm that specializes in CLOs and distressed debt. Although it holds only a minority of the portfolio in CLO Equity its longer-term total NAV return is not far off those of OXLC and ECC whose portfolios are predominantly in CLO Equity. This suggests that Carlyle's even larger size, market reach and deeper bench could drive significant outperformance for CCIF relative to its competitors. For investors who like allocating to CLO Equity CEF common shares, CCIF is certainly worth a close look.
There are two potential risks for the NAV going forward, though neither is going to be near the scale of the writedown the fund took already. One is that the fund appears not to have sold down all of its assets and so there could be a further drag as it seeks to unload the remaining positions over time. And two, there could be some additional slippage incurred by Carlyle as it adds new assets to the fund. The good news here is that market liquidity looks fairly strong now which should help keep these costs lower than they could have been otherwise.
As for us, we look forward to seeing senior security issuance from CCIF. Our stance has been to avoid CLO Equity CEF common and instead hold either debt or preferreds. The reason is very simple. Historically, preferreds have not only outperformed common shares, they did so at a fraction of the volatility and drawdowns as the OXLC chart below highlights.
The key culprit for the underperformance of the common shares is the combination of very high fees (reaching close to 10% of net assets, before leverage costs) and periodic forced deleveraging which knocks off significant chunks of the fund's capital and which takes a lot of income over subsequent years to climb out from.
Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
