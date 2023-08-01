Andrii Yalanskyi

The stock price of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) crashed last Friday after the commercial real estate investment trust reported quarterly earnings.

The price drop is largely undeserved, in my view, and I think clear-headed passive income investors have an opportunity here to double down on W. P. Carey and capitalize on a market overreaction.

W. P. Carey reported double-digit FFO growth, narrowed its guidance for 2023 and the portfolio showed healthy utilization as well. The price slump puts W. P. Carey’s dividend yield back at 6.3% and passive income investors can lock in a safe dividend at an attractive price, in my view.

Why W. P. Carey’s Stock Price Dropped Last Week

I don’t see any reason why the REIT’s stock price should have dropped the way it did after earnings. The stock price of W. P. Carey fell 5% after the commercial REIT reported earnings that were solid and showed healthy portfolio statistics. The drop is a buying opportunity, in my view.

WPC Stock Price (Finviz.com)

Well-Managed, Well-Utilized Portfolio With Limited Office CRE Exposure

The office sector may be headed for some turbulence as it experiences valuation pressure and rising vacancies, a reflection of changing work habits and higher interest rates, but I think W. P. Carey’s well-diversified, inflation-hedged portfolio will shield the trust from growing headwinds in the industry.

W. P. Carey’s real estate portfolio is highly diversified and included only 16% office real estate exposure in the second quarter (which was down 1 percentage point QoQ). Overall, the portfolio was not only well-diversified in the second quarter, with industrial and warehouse properties accounting for 53% of real estate revenues (which was up 2 percentage points QoQ), but was well performing also.

Property And Industry Diversification (W. P. Carey)

An indicator of robust portfolio performance is, obviously, a REIT’s occupancy rate. A fully-leased property portfolio suggests strong asset utilization and limits downside risks for REITs even if the economy slides into a recession, the probability of which has decreased after strong 2Q GDP growth.

In the second quarter, W. P. Carey’s portfolio occupancy not only remained high, but actually grew QoQ. The trust reported an occupancy rate of 99.0% compared to 98.8% in the previous quarter.

Historical Occupancy (W. P. Carey)

The net lease trust’s portfolio included 1,475 properties at the end of the second quarter, reflecting an increase of 29 properties QoQ. The portfolio saw robust FFO growth as well, partially driven by same-store growth. Same-store rents went up 4.3% in 2Q-23. As long as the portfolio is performing as well as it is now, I see no reason for passive income investors to even think about selling WPC.

W. P. Carey’s FFO increased 31% YoY to $288.4 million, thanks to property acquisitions, healthy utilization and same-store rent growth.

FFO Growth (W. P. Carey)

Built-In Inflation Hedge

The majority of the trust’s leases are linked to CPI increases which provides a natural hedge against inflation which obviously is of interest to passive income investors.

Anybody on a fixed income must be concerned with the devaluation of the U.S. Dollar and passive income investors should, in my view, overweight those REITs that offer a natural hedge against inflation.

For W. P. Carey this is accomplished by linking its rental rates to a CPI: 54% of its leases are linked to the CPI and another 43% of leases lay out fixed annual lease price increases.

Inflation Hedge (W. P. Carey)

W. P. Carey’s Dividend Coverage Improved QoQ

W. P. Carey earned $1.34 per share in FFO which easily covered the trust’s (raised) dividend pay-out of 1.069 per share. The dividend pay-out ratio actually improved QoQ, from 83% in 1Q-23 to less than 80% in 2Q-23, which I think gives the REIT a buffer against the potential deterioration in the office sector that has weighed more broadly on market sentiment and on W. P. Carey’s valuation.

Because the pay-out ratio fell QoQ, W. P. Carey paid out a total of only 77.5% of its AFFO in the last twelve months.

Dividend (Author Created Table Using Trust Information)

W. P. Carey’s AFFO Guidance narrowed, Income Stream Is Cheap

W. P. Carey’s AFFO guidance was narrowed from $5.30 to $5.40 to a new range of $5.32 to $5.38 per diluted share, assuming $1.75-2.25 billion in investments.

Taking into account that W. P. Carey’s stock price fell 5% on Friday, the REIT's stock price of $68.13 implies an AFFO multiple of 12.7x. As far as I am concerned, I think that W. P. Carey could trade up to $80 by the end of the year, assuming the market situation with office CRE doesn’t deteriorate.

An $80 price sticker would imply an AFFO multiple of 15x, meaning passive income investors could potentially earn 18% appreciation, plus a 6.3% yield on top.

Rather Limited Downside From Here

From where I am sitting, W. P. Carey's solidly covered 6.3% dividend yield provides a lot of downside protection for investors at this point. The portfolio itself is well-leased, well-diversified and the REIT’s FFO were up 19% YoY (on a per share basis) due to acquisitions as well as organic growth.

There is a certain amount of risk that comes with W. P. Carey’s office investments, but the exposure is overall not large and office investments declined 1 percentage point in representation in the second quarter.

My Conclusion

All things considered, and emotions aside, investors can now pick up W. P. Carey’s stock at a bit of an extra yield after Friday’s undeserved 5% drop.

When I look at W. P. Carey’s portfolio metrics, 2Q-23 performance and improved dividend coverage QoQ, I don’t see much that would give long-term oriented passive income investors any reason to sell.

The portfolio kept performing well and occupancy reached 99%. W. P. Carey’s FFO guidance was narrowed and taking into account the trust’s correction on Friday, I think passive income investors with a long-term horizon might want to consider buying W. P. Carey’s well-covered 6.3% yield on the drop.