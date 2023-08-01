Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
W. P. Carey: Recent Drop A Buying Opportunity

Aug. 01, 2023 7:49 AM ETW. P. Carey Inc. (WPC)
On the Pulse
Summary

  • W. P. Carey's stock price dropped 5% after reporting solid earnings, presenting a buying opportunity for passive income investors.
  • The company's well-diversified portfolio and limited exposure to the office sector position it well against industry headwinds.
  • W. P. Carey's leases are linked to CPI increases, providing a natural hedge against inflation and making it attractive to income investors.

The stock price of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) crashed last Friday after the commercial real estate investment trust reported quarterly earnings.

The price drop is largely undeserved, in my view, and I think clear-headed passive income investors have

A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WPC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

S cerevisiae
Today, 9:20 AM
Comments (41)
WPC tanked because it has no (good) plan to handle the massive short-term debt coming due imminently.
