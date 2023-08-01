Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

RBA Holds Fire, Greenback Rebounds

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.62K Followers

Summary

  • The Reserve Bank of Australia left rates steady and the poor Chinese Caixin PMI is weighing on the Australian dollar, which is off about 1.25% today. Sterling is the best G10 performer, off about 0.1%.
  • Emerging market currencies are also nearly all lower, led by the South African rand and South Korean won.
  • The dollar is rising against all the major currencies today. US index futures are nursing modest losses.
  • Asia-Pacific equities were mixed. Of the large bourses, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, and Australia posted gains.
  • Europe's STOXX 600 is off by slightly more than 0.60%, which, if sustained, would be the largest loss in two and a half weeks.

Reserve Bank Of Australia Makes Interest Rate Announcement

Brook Mitchell

Overview

The dollar has come back bid. It is rising against all the major currencies today. The Reserve Bank of Australia left rates steady and the poor Chinese Caixin PMI is weighing on the Australian dollar, which is off about

This article was written by

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.62K Followers
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.