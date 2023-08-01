Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

DSV A/S: Best-In-Class Player With Significant M&A Optionality

Aug. 01, 2023 8:12 AM ETDSV A/S (DSDVF), DSDVY
Salix Research profile picture
Salix Research
118 Followers

Summary

  • DSV is a Danish freight forwarder with a strong track record of growth and high total shareholder returns.
  • The company reported strong Q2 results, with upside potential to gross profit targets and an increased EBIT guidance.
  • DSV has a history of successful M&A activity. We believe the market is currently underappreciating DSV's M&A optionality. The main potential target in the near term could be Schenker.

Aerial view of container transportation business, import-export, logistics, transportation by large cargo ships international trade concept.

Ake Ngiamsanguan/iStock via Getty Images

Drawn by a compelling structural outlook combined with an attractive valuation, we recently published our note with a Buy rating on Kuehne+Nagel, the world's leading freight forwarder. We now present our note on DSV (

This article was written by

Salix Research profile picture
Salix Research
118 Followers
L/S Equity, Event-Driven, and Activism. Independent and differentiated fundamental analysis.I am a former hedge fund analyst with a passion for research and analysis in my free time. I am to identify attractive investment opportunities and provide added value to my readers

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.