The Bearish Crowd Is Starting To Thin

Bet_Noire

A surge of buying in the last few minutes of trading on the final day of July led to gains for all the major market averages with the S&P 500 closing at a 16-month high. The market's stellar performance this year is finally wearing down the staunchest of bears. Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson seemingly threw in the towel yesterday. The firm's chief market strategist begrudgingly acknowledged that the rally has further to run in what he views as a rally like what we saw in 2019. That's not a resounding endorsement, since 2019 was followed by a punishing bear market.

Finviz

That is probably why he maintained his year-end target of 3,900 for the S&P 500, which would be a 15% drop from yesterday's close. He asserted that all this year's gains can be attributed to an increase in valuations, because corporate profits have not grown at all this year. While that is an accurate assessment, he continues to miss what I believe to be the driving factors behind this year's gains. The first is that sentiment at all levels has been horrible for months up until just recently. The second is that the rates of change in the high-frequency economic data have steadily improved since last summer. Markets respond to rates of change and sentiment follows. This combination is why the stock market indexes recovered from their bear market lows over the past year. That said, as the bearish crowd thins, and bulls abound, I expect to be more cautious. Wall Street strategists like Mike Wilson are clearly late to the party, better late than never.

Bloomberg

Still, it is important to recognize how late that is today, because as sentiment improves dramatically, and we move closer to new inflection points in the economic data, it will be time to take a more defensive approach to the market. According to the American Association of Individual Investors, bullish sentiment has been above average for the eighth consecutive week. That is not necessarily a negative, as it takes an improvement in sentiment to draw more investors back into the market and see performance broaden with greater breadth. We have certainly seen that over the past two months. This will be important to watch, because once we do reach excessive levels of optimism, it will be time to position more defensively.

AAII

As the economic data continues to outperform expectations from an overly bearish consensus, more and more institutional and retail investors are compelled to participate in the rally. The demand for hedging strategies, as well as the cost associated, has plummeted, which is a mild concern as this point. Speculative bets using call options have risen to levels not seen since the end of 2021. Again, these are yellow flags to watch. It is normal in the evolution of a bull market. It does not mean we are on the cusp of another bear.

Bloomberg

The improvement in sentiment and increase in speculation is coinciding with a healthy development that I have been expecting for some time, which is an improvement in breadth. Note that the seven largest companies accounted for all the S&P 500's gains in the first quarter, but that contribution fell to 73% in the second and just 32% in the month of July, which is very close to the combined weighting of the seven in the index. This is a sign of market strength, and there are still plenty of opportunities among the remaining 493 names.

DataTrek

By the same token, there appear to be more opportunities in value stocks relative to their growth-oriented brethren, which was in the early stages of being recognized in the small-cap space during the month of July.

DataTrek

The bearish consensus is bound to become a bullish consensus as this bull market ages. That is perfectly normal. It simply means that we need to be more surgical and selective in making growth-oriented investments, as well as maintaining higher percentages of liquidity that allow us to take advantage of the opportunities that increases in volatility present.