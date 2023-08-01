The Bearish Crowd Is Starting To Thin
Summary
- Several prominent bears on Wall Street are throwing in the towel.
- Sentiment is improving dramatically and speculation is picking up stream.
- These are modest concerns from a contrarian standpoint, but they are more reflective of improvement in breadth than an end to the bull market.
- This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Portfolio Architect. Learn More »
A surge of buying in the last few minutes of trading on the final day of July led to gains for all the major market averages with the S&P 500 closing at a 16-month high. The market's stellar performance this year is finally wearing down the staunchest of bears. Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson seemingly threw in the towel yesterday. The firm's chief market strategist begrudgingly acknowledged that the rally has further to run in what he views as a rally like what we saw in 2019. That's not a resounding endorsement, since 2019 was followed by a punishing bear market.
That is probably why he maintained his year-end target of 3,900 for the S&P 500, which would be a 15% drop from yesterday's close. He asserted that all this year's gains can be attributed to an increase in valuations, because corporate profits have not grown at all this year. While that is an accurate assessment, he continues to miss what I believe to be the driving factors behind this year's gains. The first is that sentiment at all levels has been horrible for months up until just recently. The second is that the rates of change in the high-frequency economic data have steadily improved since last summer. Markets respond to rates of change and sentiment follows. This combination is why the stock market indexes recovered from their bear market lows over the past year. That said, as the bearish crowd thins, and bulls abound, I expect to be more cautious. Wall Street strategists like Mike Wilson are clearly late to the party, better late than never.
Still, it is important to recognize how late that is today, because as sentiment improves dramatically, and we move closer to new inflection points in the economic data, it will be time to take a more defensive approach to the market. According to the American Association of Individual Investors, bullish sentiment has been above average for the eighth consecutive week. That is not necessarily a negative, as it takes an improvement in sentiment to draw more investors back into the market and see performance broaden with greater breadth. We have certainly seen that over the past two months. This will be important to watch, because once we do reach excessive levels of optimism, it will be time to position more defensively.
As the economic data continues to outperform expectations from an overly bearish consensus, more and more institutional and retail investors are compelled to participate in the rally. The demand for hedging strategies, as well as the cost associated, has plummeted, which is a mild concern as this point. Speculative bets using call options have risen to levels not seen since the end of 2021. Again, these are yellow flags to watch. It is normal in the evolution of a bull market. It does not mean we are on the cusp of another bear.
The improvement in sentiment and increase in speculation is coinciding with a healthy development that I have been expecting for some time, which is an improvement in breadth. Note that the seven largest companies accounted for all the S&P 500's gains in the first quarter, but that contribution fell to 73% in the second and just 32% in the month of July, which is very close to the combined weighting of the seven in the index. This is a sign of market strength, and there are still plenty of opportunities among the remaining 493 names.
By the same token, there appear to be more opportunities in value stocks relative to their growth-oriented brethren, which was in the early stages of being recognized in the small-cap space during the month of July.
The bearish consensus is bound to become a bullish consensus as this bull market ages. That is perfectly normal. It simply means that we need to be more surgical and selective in making growth-oriented investments, as well as maintaining higher percentages of liquidity that allow us to take advantage of the opportunities that increases in volatility present.
Lots of services offer investment ideas, but few offer a comprehensive top-down investment strategy that helps you tactically shift your asset allocation between offense and defense. That is how The Portfolio Architect compliments other services that focus on the bottom-ups security analysis of REITs, CEFs, ETFs, dividend-paying stocks and other securities.
This article was written by
Lawrence is the publisher of The Portfolio Architect. He has been managing portfolios for individual investors for 30 years, starting his career as a Financial Consultant in 1993 with Merrill Lynch and working in the same capacity for several other Wall Street firms before realizing his long-term goal of complete independence when he founded Fuller Asset Management. In addition to writing for Seeking Alpha, he is also a Leader on the new fintech platform at Follow.co.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Lawrence Fuller is the Principal of Fuller Asset Management (FAM), a state registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only intended for a broad audience. The information does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale of purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and are not guaranteed. FAM has reasonable belief that this marketing does not include any false or material misleading statements or omissions of facts regarding services, investment, or client experience. FAM has reasonable belief that the content as a whole will not cause an untrue or misleading implication regarding the adviser’s services, investments, or client experiences. Past performance of specific investment advice should not be relied upon without knowledge of certain circumstances or market events, nature and timing of investments and relevant constraints of the investment. FAM has presented information in a fair and balanced manner. FAM is not giving tax, legal, or accounting advice. Mr. Fuller may discuss and display charts, graphs, formulas, and stock picks which are not intended to be used by themselves to determine which securities to buy or sell, or when to buy or sell them. Such charts and graphs offer limited information and should not be used on their own to make investment decisions. Consultation with a licensed financial professional is strongly suggested. The opinions expressed herein are those of the firm and are subject to change without notice. The opinions referenced are as of the date of publication and are subject to change due to changes in market or economic conditions and may not necessarily come to pass.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments