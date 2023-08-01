Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Caterpillar: Strong Prospects, But Overvalued

Aug. 01, 2023 9:19 AM ETCaterpillar Inc. (CAT)DE, TEX15 Comments
Eric Wiehe
Summary

  • A comprehensive DCF analysis suggests that Caterpillar stock is currently overvalued at its current market price.
  • Drivers of risk include rising interest rates, reduced demand and capital spend in the mining sector, and recent share price strength.
  • Share price has increased over the past quarter, yet there has been no significant change in the future prospects.

Portrait of male engineer with hardhat using digital tablet while working at construction site

damircudic

All figures are listed in $USD unless otherwise noted.

All financial information is sourced from Capital IQ unless otherwise noted.

Price at Time of Writing: $260.90

Investment Thesis

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) is well-positioned to benefit from the increased infrastructure

I am a graduate student at Western University in Canada. I have successfully completed all 3 levels of the CFA. Currently, I am accumulating work experience with the goal of obtaining the charter. My passion for investing runs deep; it has been part of my life since I was 16. Although I initially dabbled in penny stocks and faced some setbacks (of course), I have since transitioned to utilizing comprehensive fundamental analysis to identify undervalued companies. I aspire to share my knowledge and insights through my articles, and I welcome feedback and additional perspectives from those who read them.

Comments (15)

J
JackBolly
Today, 10:47 AM
Comments (913)
Not to continue, but where to:
>Expect 3Q 2023 sales and revenues to be higher than 3Q 2022, but lower than 2Q 2023
>Expect 3Q 2023 adjusted operating profit margin1to be higher than 3Q 2022 but lower than 2Q 2023
Maxed Out Mama profile picture
Maxed Out Mama
Today, 10:19 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (11.87K)
@Eric Wiehe Good article. I will follow you.

I think CAT's investable range starts at around $220, in part due to less cyclical behavior and the huge need to ramp up mining due to the geopolitical + climate policy factors. The dividends help the total return.

But it is quite overvalued now, that much is certain.
Eric Wiehe profile picture
Eric Wiehe
Today, 10:22 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (18)
@Maxed Out Mama I appreciate the follow! I'm just getting started here so everything helps. I will be keeping a close eye on CAT.

This was actually the first time I viewed CAT. When I was doing the research I found many positive things but I wanted to be 100% unbias.
Investor since ‘73 profile picture
Investor since ‘73
Today, 10:15 AM
Comments (5.79K)
Apparently the market disagrees. I took some insults here on SA after I initiated a small position when the stock got battered down to 247. Not being first time on skates, I didn’t buy a full position in one chunk but doubled that amount at 220, then went all in at 210. Feeling pretty good this morning.

The construction boom for all the major infrastructure, CHIPS and green energy projects are just beginning to move dirt. CAT is going to do very well for at least the next few years.
Eric Wiehe profile picture
Eric Wiehe
Today, 10:19 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (18)
@Investor since ‘73 Thanks for reading the article! Yes, apparently the market does disagree, I just felt a differing opinion would offer investors a chance to view both sides of the sword. I didn't realize earnings were today either haha.
Maxed Out Mama profile picture
Maxed Out Mama
Today, 10:06 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (11.87K)
I bought into CAT last year, because I think it is a strong company with good future prospects, which is offsetting a portion of its cycle-dependence with subscription income, plus I am trying to stay away from China risk. I will keep the position. Lord knows I cannot complain about the 30% or so return I have gotten, but WHY???

NOBODY SHOULD BE BUYING AT THIS PRICE.

Seriously, the overall market is currently insane and CAT has gone insane with it.
Eric Wiehe profile picture
Eric Wiehe
Today, 10:08 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (18)
@Maxed Out Mama Thanks for reading the article! It's great to hear others' insights. Haha yes, nobody can complain about 30% LOL.
i
ibrahimashqar
Today, 9:58 AM
Premium
Comments (4)
Great article! The structure made it easy to follow
Eric Wiehe profile picture
Eric Wiehe
Today, 9:59 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (18)
@ibrahimashqar Thank you! I'm glad you found the article easy to follow.
T
The Real Cavalier
Today, 9:47 AM
Premium
Comments (8.33K)
Sorry I respectfully disagree. It may be ahead of its self a little on valuation (what stock isn't right now?) but its the best infrastructure play there is. Never sell CAT if you own is and keep an eye out for any pull back to add some.
Eric Wiehe profile picture
Eric Wiehe
Today, 9:49 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (18)
@The Real Cavalier Thanks for reading the article. I encourage all feedback, I think the CAT is a good a company but I wanted to add a different opinion!
T
The Real Cavalier
Today, 9:54 AM
Premium
Comments (8.33K)
@Eric Wiehe You did great work here. Are there other companies you may consider applying your knowledge? How about Vulcan Materials? Cheers.
Eric Wiehe profile picture
Eric Wiehe
Today, 10:00 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (18)
@The Real Cavalier Thank you! I will take a look at it this afternoon :)
