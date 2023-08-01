Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Leggett & Platt Q2 Earnings: (Dividend) King - Pinned?

Aug. 01, 2023 9:18 AM ETLeggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG)7 Comments
Deep Value Ideas profile picture
Deep Value Ideas
6.25K Followers

Summary

  • Leggett & Platt reported Q2 results largely in line with expectations, but lowered its full-year revenue and EPS guidance.
  • There are no tangible signs of recovery in the consumer-facing segments, and there is still a lot of catching up to do in the Specialized Products segment.
  • Leggett's leverage has risen to over 3x TTM adjusted EBITDA, and liquidity is tighter than during the pandemic. I explain why I still think the dividend is safe.
  • It would be misguided to sell LEG stock at current levels due to the (temporary) challenges. Instead, cyclical stocks are best bought in troubled times - as is currently the case.

Bowling-Streik-Konzept: rote Kugel mit Stiften (flach erbchen dof, Fokus auf Stift)

Adam Smigielski/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG), the well-known diversified manufacturer of consumer durables and industrial components, announced its second quarter 2023 results yesterday after the bell. Given that the company continues to

This article was written by

Deep Value Ideas profile picture
Deep Value Ideas
6.25K Followers
Tired of effortful investing strategies with uncertain prospects? As a former deep value investor, I learned to appreciate the benefits of a dividend-focused value strategy several years ago. My strategy puts an emphasis on capital preservation and steadily growing income. I write primarily about stocks I hold in my diversified dividend stock portfolio, which emphasizes high-quality value stocks that offer meaningful growth and long-term safety. Feel free to reach out to me via direct messaging here, on Twitter, or through the comments section of one of my articles. Hit the “Follow” button if you'd like to join me on my journey to financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LEG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The contents of this article, my previous articles, and my comments are for informational purposes only and may not be considered investment and/or tax advice. I am a private investor from Europe and share my investing journey here on Seeking Alpha. I am neither a licensed investment advisor nor a licensed tax advisor. Furthermore, I am not an expert on taxes and related laws - neither in relation to the U.S. nor other geographies/jurisdictions. It is not my intention to give financial and/or tax advice, and I am in no way qualified to do so. Although I do my best to make sure that what I write is accurate and well researched, I cannot be held responsible and accept no liability whatsoever for any errors, omissions, or for consequences resulting from the enclosed information. The writing reflects my personal opinion at the time of writing. If you intend to invest in the stocks or other investment vehicles mentioned in this article – or in any investment vehicle generally – please consult your licensed investment advisor. If uncertain about tax-related implications, please consult your licensed tax advisor.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (7)

Deep Value Ideas profile picture
Deep Value Ideas
Article Update Today, 10:20 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (4.29K)
Thanks for reading my latest article, I hope you liked it and I was able to provide some food for thought.

If you'd like to show your support, feel free to leave a "Like" and hit the "Follow" button. Also, don't forget to activate notifications in case you want to be alerted when I publish my next article.
Richman101 profile picture
Richman101
Today, 10:24 AM
Comments (330)
Thank you for your very timely and informative article reviewing their recently reported results and an overview of what to expect moving forward. After seeing post-market reaction to their results I was definitely not expecting it to be up sharply today and was bracing for new lows. Goes to show you, you can never know how the market will respond to earnings.
Deep Value Ideas profile picture
Deep Value Ideas
Today, 10:32 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (4.29K)
@Richman101 You are welcome. I'm glad you found the update informative. Yes, thinly traded periods like after- or pre-market can be very misleading. It only takes very light volume to give the impression that the next day will be ugly.

However, I did expect the selling pressure to continue in light of the lowered guidance, but who knows - maybe the market did appreciate the fact that FCF guidance was maintained? Rest assured, I did and continue to sleep well with my investment in $LEG.
w
w00t
Today, 9:51 AM
Premium
Comments (434)
2023 management expects free cash flow of about $360 million, representing a dividend payout ratio of about 65%.

Meaning that the dividend takes up 65% of FCF?
Deep Value Ideas profile picture
Deep Value Ideas
Today, 10:12 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (4.29K)
@w00t Yes, that's correct.
Investing for Freedom profile picture
Investing for Freedom
Today, 9:24 AM
Comments (3.47K)
Dividend king $LEG just hiked its dividend last quarter. The challenge will pass and Leggett & Platt will be just fine.
Deep Value Ideas profile picture
Deep Value Ideas
Today, 10:13 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (4.29K)
@Investing for Freedom I see it the same - the challenges are significant, but manageable. If we avoid a severe recession, the dividend will most likely be fine.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.