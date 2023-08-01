Adam Smigielski/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG), the well-known diversified manufacturer of consumer durables and industrial components, announced its second quarter 2023 results yesterday after the bell. Given that the company continues to face a fairly challenging demand environment and is still licking its wounds from the secondary effects of the pandemic, it is one of my holdings that I keep a very close eye on.

In this update, I share my thoughts on the company's latest earnings report, focusing on the demand situation for Leggett's products and, most importantly, its cash flow and debt. While the company is a well-known and respected dividend king, it would be foolish to believe in the sustainability of the dividend based solely on the fact that it has been increased for 52 consecutive years. The post-pandemic inflationary environment, fear of recession, and exposure to durable - and largely discretionary - goods are not necessarily a good mix for a company that has significant debt on its balance sheet.

Leggett & Platt Q2 Earnings Review

The company reported non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38, largely in line with expectations, although it should be noted that analysts have become increasingly cautious over the past six months. The demand environment, particularly with respect to Leggett's largely consumer-focused Bedding Products and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products segments, remains challenging.

Leggett reported revenues of $1.22 billion for the quarter, down approximately 11% from a year ago, primarily due to volume declines. As a reminder, last year the company was still benefiting from higher raw material-related selling prices.

The Bedding Products segment, which consolidates the Steel Rod and Drawn Wire businesses, reported an 18% drop in sales, half of which was due to volume and half to price declines. Leggett & Platt investors are well acquainted with the company's generally rather low gross margin, so it's only understandable that there wasn't much room to dampen pressure on profits - the segment's operating income fell by two-thirds to just $22.4 million, or an adjusted operating margin of 4.4% (a 690 basis point decline). It should be noted that the reported performance of the segments was slightly better due to a one-time insurance-related benefit, which also impacted the reported performance of the Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products segment.

Furniture, Flooring & Textiles performed similarly poorly, but the 14% year-over-year decline in quarterly sales was almost entirely due to a decline in volumes. Raw material-related price declines were offset by inorganic sales contributions from the acquisition of a small U.S. textile company ($2 million) and two Canadian companies ($7.4 million and $13.0 million) that are now included in Leggett's Geo Components subdivision. These acquisitions were completed in August, October and December, respectively (p. 110, 2022 10-K). The segment's operating margin decreased 200 basis points to 9.1%. The above-mentioned insurance benefits improved the segment's operating margin by 70 basis points, but it still decreased by 130 basis points year-over-year on a reported basis.

As expected and in line with previous quarters, the company's Specialized Products segment continued to perform strongly (12% organic growth), mainly due to the ongoing recovery from the pandemic. The segment saw strong volume growth (13% year-over-year), but faced a slight currency-related headwind. Price increases contributed 1% to growth. On a reported basis, segment sales grew 23%, with the remaining 11% attributable to a comparatively large acquisition ($89.6 million). Leggett acquired a leading global manufacturer of hydraulic cylinders in August 2022 - the company has production sites in China and Germany and a distribution facility in the United States. The segment's operating profit also grew strongly - up 55% year-over-year - to $33.1 million, or an operating profit margin of 10.3% (an increase of 210 basis points). However, there is still a lot of catching up to do - for example, segment operating margins were 18.8% and 15.5% in the second quarter of 2018 and 2019, respectively.

While the continued - but understandable and expected - weakness in Leggett's Bedding Products and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products segments is disappointing, I believe management is doing a good job of running a diversified business. I was particularly pleased to see the company's good results in the Steel Rods and Drawn Wire businesses last year when inflation was rampant, and the continued strong recovery in the aerospace and automotive markets is also encouraging. However, a severe recession would certainly put pressure on Leggett's Specialized Products segment, so investors need to keep in mind that the company is definitely not running an "all-weather" portfolio.

On a consolidated basis, Leggett's performance is still quite solid, even from a historical perspective. As I discussed in a previous article, the company's margins have never really been strong, but are remarkably resilient given the cyclicality of the business and its significant reliance on consumer durables (Figure 1).

Figure 1: Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG): Gross and operating margin since 1999 (own work, based on company filings)

Although margins continue to trend downward, approaching 2007-2009 levels, I'm not really concerned about Leggett's performance. One may say that we haven't seen the worst yet, but I would argue that the demand situation in the Specialized Products segment remains strong and Leggett is definitely a much better diversified company today than 20 years ago, as I have discussed in my previous articles. It's also worth noting that consumer sentiment in Europe and the U.S. (also see Figure 2) is still quite subdued, and durable - and largely discretionary - goods are probably the last to benefit from improved sentiment. Clearly, LEG stock is an investment that requires patience.

Figure 2: U.S. Index of Consumer Sentiment (Y-Charts)

Due to the ongoing difficult demand situation, management has slightly lowered its full-year revenue and adjusted EPS guidance. While the headline of a guidance cut is never pretty, it should be viewed in the right perspective. The low and high ends of the revenue guidance were revised by -1.0% and -4.8%, respectively, so the company narrowed its guidance to a slightly lower end than before (range of $400 million before versus $200 million now). The midpoint revenue guidance is now expected to be 3.0% lower than previously. Adjusted EPS guidance was reduced from a range of $0.4 to $0.2 and is now expected to be 8.8% below previous guidance (midpoint basis).

And while I expect investor pessimism to dominate after somewhat lackluster Q2 earnings, given Wall Street's relentless focus on earnings per share, investors should appreciate the fact that management has not changed its guidance for operating cash flow and capital expenditures. Recall that in 2021, the company was unable to cover its dividend with free cash flow, largely due to a significant increase in working capital that year. The year 2022 was already somewhat better, and for 2023, management expects free cash flow of about $360 million, representing a dividend payout ratio of about 65%. Dilution from stock-based compensation will be minimal in 2023, but I do not expect management to more than offset dilution via share repurchases due to somewhat high leverage.

An Updated Look At LEG's Balance Sheet And Liquidity

Leggett's debt and cash levels have remained fairly stable. However, due to lower quarterly EBTIDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization), leverage increased slightly to 3.10x trailing 12-month (TTM) adjusted EBITDA:

Figure 3: Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG): Quarter-end net debt to trailing 12-month adjusted EBITDA (own work, based on company filings)

Of course, the continued upward trend in leverage is not pretty to see, but I think it is reasonable to expect moderation in the second half of the year. The company has generated only $139 million in free cash flow so far. In the second half, I expect the company to generate around $220 million in free cash flow but pay out only about $126 million ($0.46 per quarter, two quarters remaining, 137 million diluted shares). There are no near-term maturities (Figure 4), and management does not anticipate significant acquisitions or repurchases. As a result, the debt-to-EBITDA ratio will likely decline to around 2.95 times adjusted TTM EBITDA by the end of the year. While I would obviously prefer a lower leverage ratio, I believe there is still sufficient headroom with respect to the company's amended debt covenants (see my September 2022 article).

Figure 4: Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG): Upcoming debt maturities, as of December 31, 2022 (own work, based on company filings and own calculations)

While leverage ratio has increased, Leggett & Platt's liquidity has naturally decreased (Figure 5). However, considering that after-dividend free cash flow will be significantly higher in the second half of the year, liquidity should improve to around $730 million by year-end.

Figure 5: Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG): Quarter-end liquidity (own work, based on company filings)

As noted above, the company has no near-term debt maturities. In November 2024, $300 million will mature, and if interest rates remain elevated, Leggett will likely see its interest coverage ratio drop to around 5.0x from the current 5.4x pre-interest free cash flow, assuming free cash flow remains unchanged and the company refinances the bonds at a 300 basis point premium (a 6.8% coupon). I realize this is a rather conservative assumption (Leggett has a long-term credit rating of Baa2 with stable outlook since April 2020), but all the more reason it shows Leggett's exposure to rising interest rates is fairly limited. In my opinion, management did a great job of locking in a coupon rate of 3.5% for 30 years in November 2021, during a time when interest rates were still extremely low, and just before the Federal Reserve started raising rates.

Concluding Remarks

Shortly after yesterday's earnings release, Leggett & Platt shares fell -3% to -4%, most likely due to the lowered guidance. The pre-market print is not that negative, but I still expect investor pessimism to dominate. Second quarter results were definitely nothing to get excited about, but not bad either. The demand environment remains difficult, and it's important to remember that much of Leggett's business is closely correlated to consumer sentiment. The ongoing recovery in the Specialized Products segment is helping the company maintain acceptable profitability, but there is still plenty of room for improvement compared to pre-pandemic periods.

While leverage remains somewhat concerning, investors should appreciate the fact that management has not changed operating and capex guidance. Liquidity and leverage (in terms of net debt to EBITDA or free cash flow) are expected to improve in the second half of the year.

I continue to maintain that the dividend is safe, but of course it would be foolish to believe that the company will retain its dividend king status based solely on management's commitment. The dividend is well supported by free cash flow, but there is no arguing away the fact that the company's leverage is approaching the previously discussed debt covenant of 3.5x TTM adjusted EBITDA. However, there is still acceptable headroom, and I expect leverage to come down to a more modest level in the second half of the year. Although it seems unlikely, Leggett will have to suspend or cut its dividend in the event of a severe recession, as the Specialized Products segment will surely suffer then in addition to the (already struggling) consumer-facing segments.

I hold an almost full position in LEG stock (about 0.9% of total portfolio value) and may buy some shares if the market continues to punish the stock. With a blended price-to-earnings ratio of around 15, Leggett & Platt stock appears quite cheap from a historical perspective (Figure 6). However, as an income-oriented value investor, I believe LEG stock is better valued based on free cash flow. Even based on current (still somewhat depressed) free cash flow of $360 million, investors can buy shares of the company at a free cash flow yield of nearly 10%. A discounted cash flow analysis suggests that Leggett & Platt will need to grow its current rather subdued free cash flow at a rate of 1.0% in perpetuity for the shares to be fairly valued at $28.5 and a cost of equity of 10% (Figure 7). From a dividend perspective, investors can lock in a fairly safe - assuming a deep recession is avoided - yield of 6.5%, which is well above the five-year average of 4.2%.

Figure 6: Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG): FAST Graphs chart, based on adjusted operating earnings per share (FAST Graphs tool)

Figure 7: Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG): Discounted cash flow sensitivity analysis (own work, based on company filings and own calculations)

In any case, I would argue that it would be misguided to sell the stock at current levels because of the company's (temporary) challenges. Management has weathered past recessions well, and I don't think the current situation will be any different. However, given the company's historically low margins, cyclicality and quite leveraged balance sheet, I believe it is critical to maintain an appropriately risk-adjusted position size - in my case, currently 0.9% of total portfolio value.

As always, please consider this article only as a first step in your own due diligence. Thank you for taking the time to read my latest article. Whether you agree or disagree with my conclusions, I always welcome your opinion and feedback in the comments below. And if there's anything I should improve or expand on in future articles, drop me a line as well.