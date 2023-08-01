Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Joby Aviation: Turbulence Ahead

Aug. 01, 2023 9:28 AM ET Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY)
Summary

  • Joby's stock surge of 140% YTD, driven primarily by short covering and retail flows, lacks grounding in improved business fundamentals.
  • The FAA's 2028 (vs. 2025 expectations) target for meaningful operations points to a prolonged pre-revenue phase for Joby, likely straining the company's financials.
  • While the potential market size for eVTOL services is vast, the FAA’s "crawl, walk, run" approach impacts short-mid term market opportunities.
  • Joby's current market cap is more than three times that of Archer's and is ~15% of the ~$35B helicopter market, while my DCF analysis indicates it's trading above its intrinsic value, signaling an overvaluation.

eVTOL-Electric Vertical Take Off flying around futuristic yellow neon circle light in forest

Eoneren/iStock via Getty Images

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) – a name that’s been making waves in the eVTOL industry, a sector that’s currently a high-stakes playground. With a thrilling blend of promise and possibilities, the buzz around this industry fascinates me. Today, however, I’m here to throw

This article was written by

Just here to give my research-oriented opinion on under-followed stocks with a greater focus on thematic sectors such as gene-editing, fintech, and eVTOLs.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

Pete I profile picture
Pete I
Today, 9:59 AM
Investing Group
Comments (686)
Not saying selling is the right or wrong call for others, it's the wrong choice for me, but making the call the day before an earnings call you are excited to hear?
