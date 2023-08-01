Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Veolia Environnement SA Is Worth Holding

Harold Goldmeier
Summary

  • Veolia Environnement shares are currently selling at a high price, limiting short-term profit opportunities for retail value investors.
  • The company operates in essential industries and has a strong history, but earnings and margins need improvement for long-term success.
  • There are risks associated with the company's debt, low net income margin, uncertain dividend, and reliance on debt for growth.

Cleaning Up Veolia

We believe shares of Veolia Environnement SA (OTCPK:VEOEF and OTCPK:VEOEY) are selling at a price limiting opportunities for retail value investors to generously profit in the near term. Over the long term, we are bullish but

Harold Goldmeier
I write for retail value investors who cannot afford to lose money but sometimes like to take a risk. I speak for free to community and school groups. I was teaching business, social/political activism, and Middle East politics to international university students in Tel Aviv b4 the pandemic hit. A college in Jerusalem hired me to teach business and American Politics beginning in the fall of 2023. I consult with startups and mid-level companies. I co-manage Goldmeier Investments LLC with my son Daniel. I founded the Sappanos Decorating Centers, Chicago, with more than 70 employees and real estate holdings in excess of $15m. I am a former Research and Teaching Fellow at Harvard and Assoc. Prof Tufts Medical School.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

kevinconway
Today, 10:13 AM
I have held this stock for years and bought when it was on the NYSE.

Recently I met someone who spent years working for major water companies and traveled the world before starting his global consulting company.

I told him the reason I own it is that, among other things, when the panic sets in over water shortages (this is starting) governments will not be concerned about bids...they will be asking when things can be up and running. Given that there is a lead time of years for major installations, you need to be patient.

Ditto for their other business segments.

He agrees completely.

If all this works out the price now will seem dirt cheep. Current valuations of a mega business like this are irrelevant given where it will likely be in 5 years,
Rukïï
Today, 10:28 AM
@kevinconway totally agree with all your points and have held this for many years and will continue
