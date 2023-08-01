Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Metro Bank PLC (MBNKF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 01, 2023 10:11 AM ETMetro Bank PLC (MBNKF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.03K Followers

Metro Bank PLC (OTCPK:MBNKF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2023 4:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Dan Frumkin - CEO

James Hopkinson - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Guy Stebbings - BNP Paribas

Benjamin Toms - RBC

Maria Chiara - Barclays

John Cronin - Goodbody

Daniel David - Autonomous

Carlo Mareels - MUFG Securities

Dan Frumkin

Good morning and welcome to Metro Bank's Half One 2023 Interim Results. We're glad you could join us this morning. For the running order of the day, I'll start with a bit of an overview relatively brief. Then I'll turn it over to James, who will get walk you through the numbers. And then I'll come back on with a few slides to talk about the potential of Metro and the strategy going forward.

So, let's kick off. So, we start where we always start, Metro Bank remains committed to being the number one community bank in the UK. We've made huge progress to becoming the number one community bank in the UK, and we do that by exemplary customer service, which is seen through being the number one best bank on the high street for the 10th time running.

Actually, since the since the studies began, we've always been number one on the high street. We do that through our special sauce, which are our colleagues, colleagues are unbelievable, they make everything at Metro work. And we know our colleagues remain engaged because 95% of our Voice of the Colleague course, our employee opinion survey were above the global benchmark.

And you may have seen we're now the lead and first-ever sponsor of Women's and Girls Cricket. We're really proud to help girls cricket grow throughout the UK. We know full well we could influence the lives of many young women and girls throughout the

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.