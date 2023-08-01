Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SunPower Corporation (SPWR) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 01, 2023 10:33 AM ETSunPower Corporation (SPWR)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.03K Followers

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mike Weinstein - Vice President, Investor Relations

Peter Faricy - Chief Executive Officer

Beth Eby - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Sean Morgan - Evercore ISI

Tristan Richardson - Scotiabank

Pavel Molchanov - Raymond James

Philip Shen - Roth MKM

Kashy Harrison - Piper Sandler

Michael Blum - Wells Fargo

Andrew Percoco - Morgan Stanley

Brian Lee - Goldman Sachs

Colin Rusch - Oppenheimer

Ben Kallo - Baird

Vikram Bagri - Citigroup

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by, and welcome to the SunPower Second Quarter 2023 Results. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Mike Weinstein, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Mike Weinstein

Good morning. I would like to welcome everyone to our second quarter 2023 earnings conference call.

On the call today, we will begin with comments from Peter Faricy, CEO of SunPower, who will provide an update second quarter announcements and business highlights, followed by an update on 2023 guidance, including recent sales trends, backlog, operating expense, and financing. Following Peter's comments, Beth Eby, SunPower's Interim CFO, will then review our financial results. As a reminder, a replay of the call will be available later today on the Investor Relations page of our website.

During today's call, we will make forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties that are described in the Safe Harbor slide of today's presentation, today's press release, our [2023] (ph) Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Please see those documents for additional

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.