Altria Has To Contend With The Impact Of Ozempic

Aug. 01, 2023 11:34 AM ETAltria Group, Inc. (MO)7 Comments
Trapping Value profile picture
Trapping Value
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Altria met revenue estimates and beat non-GAAP EPS numbers slightly.
  • There was some unexpected good news buried in the volume numbers.
  • But a new factor has entered this game and could be a formidable force to contend with.
Philip Morris Report on Premature Deaths

Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

In our last coverage of Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO), we told you to enjoy the dividends as price appreciation would be MIA for this melting ice cube. That thought also led to our buy under price

This article was written by

Trapping Value profile picture
Trapping Value
38.91K Followers
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (7)

EnjoyTheTroy profile picture
EnjoyTheTroy
Today, 12:10 PM
Premium
Comments (7)
Tobacco has been fighting off threats to their core business for 50+ years.

IMO the only thing that can kill tobacco is an outright ban on all tobacco products... Short of that big tobacco will continue to chrurn out profits yearly

Cheers
Dabub profile picture
Dabub
Today, 12:01 PM
Premium
Comments (1.18K)
Interesting article. I appreciate the heads up of potential black swans.
Butch Stone profile picture
Butch Stone
Today, 11:46 AM
Comments (272)
What's the side effects of Ozempic?

Ozempic® may cause serious side effects, including:

Possible thyroid tumors, including cancer. Tell your health care provider if you get a lump or swelling in your neck, hoarseness, trouble swallowing, or shortness of breath. These may be symptoms of thyroid cancer. In studies with rodents, Ozempic® and medicines that work like Ozempic® caused thyroid tumors, including thyroid cancer. It is not known if Ozempic® will cause thyroid tumors or a type of thyroid cancer called medullary thyroid carcinoma (MTC) in people.
g
grcinak
Today, 12:07 PM
Premium
Comments (1.44K)
@Butch Stone Ozempic reminds me of the truism that, "Every solution creates a new problem."
J
JCCIII
Today, 12:15 PM
Comments (7.62K)
@Butch Stone Instead of a black swan, perhaps Ozempic® could turn out to be a white swan, if MO can shift some of the blame for future cancers on it.
T
The Reasonable Man
Today, 11:45 AM
Premium
Comments (715)
Interesting. It’s way too early to be concerned about Ozempic. If it is that good at ending addiction, perhaps they should give it out to the zombies polluting the streets in Seattle, San Francisco, and New York in an effort to help reduce crime and disease and improve the quality of life for hard working people living in those areas. I’ll stay long MO and BTI until the facts change.
n
nyle alexla
Today, 11:38 AM
Premium
Comments (603)
Mo is the best.
