Aja Koska

Investment action

I recommended a buy rating for Teleperformance (OTCPK:TLPFF) when I wrote about it the last time, as I expected TLPFF to continue reaping the benefits of outsourcing developments in the customer service industry.

Based on my current outlook and analysis of TLPFF, I revised my rating to a hold. I feel very uncertain about the 2H23 guidance, especially with management not sounding confident. Given the weak outlook, I expect valuation to remain pressured at the current 9x forward PE.

Review

The TLPFF 2Q23 results were slightly below expectations with 1H23 sales of €3.96 billion coming 2% lower than expected. The rate of organic expansion excluding COVID slowed to 5.3% in 2Q23 from 8.6% in 1Q23. The tough comps (against 1Q23) and the cooling of the US market over 1H23 contributed significantly to the sequential slowdown in this growth of revenues. Except for Specialized services, which saw robust growth of 17.4% in the 2Q, organic growth was sequentially weaker across all other segments in 2Q. Other regions' growth was also slower than in the first quarter, at 1.6% in Latam (a 540 basis point deceleration from 1Q), 0.2% in North America and APAC (a 100 basis point deceleration from 1Q), and 7.7% in Europe and the Middle East (a 660 basis point deceleration from 1Q). However, the EBITA margin of 14.6% was in line with expectations and 1H22.

In light of the dismal performance in 2Q23, management has lowered FY23 guidance, projecting a range of 6%-8% in organic growth ex-COVID instead of the previous 8%-10%. For what it's worth, I don't think the magnitude of the change in guidance squares with what management said during the call. According to the call, it seems like management has given up on trying to predict what will happen in the 2H23. How "accurate" would such a guide be if that were the case? When asked what they were basing their 6-8% revenue forecast on, management said:

"Yes. So, Suhasini, what I can tell you is that last few weeks, we have spent a lot of time going account by account and trying to scrub what is expected and discussing with our clients what is the expected volume. So, we have gone through a fair level of detail on that and that's how this number has been derived. The only issue is that we don't know what we don't know, and unfortunately in this case, even our clients don't know what they don't know. That's the only risk that none of us are aware of and we can't factor that in. But otherwise, we've done what we normally do, which is go bottom up, and in this case, we've done multiple iterations of that to be able to come to the guidance that we've given" 1H23 earnings

As a result, I believe it is prudent to take a very conservative stance on 2H23 in order to forestall any unfavorable surprises. In addition, I believe that 2Q23 results have shown potential warning signs in underlying demand. Particularly in the United States, TLPFF has noticed a slowdown in contract signings and product launches in Telco, Retail, and Technology end markets. The saving grace here is that TLPFF has seen an uptick in offshoring as customers seek to cut costs, which is good news for margins but not revenue. Even though TEP hasn't lost any contracts to rivals, it has seen volume reductions from existing customers. This could be a positive sign for a turnaround once the macro environment improves.

Valuation

Author's work

For conservative sake, I am assuming TLPFF will not hit its 2H23 guidance given the lack of confidence I have in management's words. I assumed 2H23 to grow at a low rate of 2% (3x lower than management's expectation at the midpoint). This translates to FY23 growth of 1%. For FY24, I expect the business to see the same magnitude of recovery I expected previously. Margins, however, should improve as the business continues to see business demand, albeit a downsized one. One would argue that on a relative basis, TLPFF should trade at 11x forward PE; however, I now expect TLPFF to continue trading in the high single-digit range instead of reverting back to its historical level of 12x PE as the near-term outlook is not great.

Author's work

Risk and final thoughts

A severe economic downturn that leads to the closure of many businesses is an imminent danger to TLPFF. If the current spiral of inflation and interest rates continues, wage inflation could hurt profit margins. Last but not least, given TLPFF's global reach, FX volatility in countries of operation, especially emerging markets, could significantly impact financials.

Overall, I have downgraded my rating for TLPFF from a buy to a hold. The uncertain 2H23 outlook and management's lack of confidence in providing guidance have raised concerns about the company's performance. 2Q23 results fell slightly below expectations, with organic expansion slowing, especially in the US market. Considering the uncertainties, I am now adopting a conservative approach, assuming lower growth for 2H23 and FY23. While TLPFF's margins may improve due to cost-cutting measures, the near-term outlook remains challenging, and I expect the stock to trade in the high single-digit range instead of historical levels.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.