  • Hermès announced H1-23 industry-leading results that exceeded expectations.
  • Revenues totaled €6.7B, reflecting 22.3% growth and operating profit amounted to €2.9B, reflecting 44.0% margins, an improvement of 400 bps.
  • The company's results demonstrate it's in a whole different league when it comes to fashion luxury, outgrowing its closest rival LVMH in almost every segment and geography.
  • Unfortunately, the stock is too expensive and leaves no room for upside. Thus, I reiterate a Hold.

Hermès (OTCPK:HESAF) (OTCPK:HESAY) announced industry-leading H1-23 results that exceeded expectations. Revenues totaled €6.7B, reflecting 22.3% growth and operating profit amounted to €2.9B, reflecting 44.0% margins, an improvement of 400 bps.

The company's results demonstrate it's in a whole different

This article was written by

Yuval Rotem profile picture
Yuval Rotem
1.09K Followers
I aim to invest in companies with perfect qualitative attributes, buy them at a reasonable price based on fundamentals, and hold them forever. I hope to publish articles covering such companies approximately 3 times per week, with extensive quarterly follow-ups and constant updates.I'm an MBA graduate with L.L.B in law and I work as a financial analyst at a large pension fund.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LVMHF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

piterectus profile picture
piterectus
Today, 12:10 PM
Premium
Comments (247)
Good day.
As always my friend Yuval, your writings and reasoning are very good and I can't stop reading them, because they illustrate this luxury sector like no other analyst does.
Just a small observation:
Many times one sets a price limit well below the present price with the desire to buy the stock at a more rationally low price.
The problem is that, if this price drop occurs especially when the P/E is really high, it happens for some reason and that reason will also be a reason not to buy the stock when its desired price is reached. The result is that sets a lower limit (justified by the new bad news) which is then not reached, then the stock rises again and the result was that it was not bought when the occasion presented itself.
Good day !
