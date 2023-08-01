da-kuk

Introduction

I've been following U.S. shock-absorbing devices maker Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) for several months now and overall I think that it has carved out a nice small profitable niche for itself. The company has a strong balance sheet and TTM net income has grown to $5.7 million. I'm concerned that revenue growth over the past decade has been sporadic, and sales return below $30 million eventually. In my view, Taylor Devices has a cyclical business, and considering its market valuation has soared by over 75% year to date, I think that this isn't a good time to open a position. Let's review.

Overview of the business and financials

Taylor Devices was established in 1955 and specializes in the production of shock absorbers, liquid springs, seismic isolators, and vibration dampers among others for the construction, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets. According to the FY22 financial report, the company's products can be split into eight categories, namely "seismic dampers, fluidicshoks, crane and industrial buffers, self-adjusting shock absorbers, liquid die springs, vibration dampers, machined springs, and custom actuators" (see page 28 here). Financial reporting, in turn, is split into three segments - structural, aerospace/defense, and industrial. The products of Taylor Devices can be found in bridges, cranes, airplanes, and ships among others and the company has two facilities in the city of North Tonawanda that have a combined area of 115,000 square feet spread across machine shops, paint shops, packaging operations, and offices. The driving distance between the two locations is just 1.7 miles. Taylor Devices employs about 120 people and around three-quarters of its revenues come from the USA, with its other major market being Asia.

Looking at the latest available financial results, Q3 FY23 sales surpassed the $9 million level for the fourth consecutive quarter in a row for the first time in the company's history. Thanks to economies of scale and passing on cost increases to customers, Taylor Devices swang to a $1.7 million net income for the quarter from a $0.1 million net loss a year earlier. This is a business with low research and development costs and there was a 32.2% increase in selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses mainly due to higher incentive compensation. Yet, SG&A expenses dropped to 20.5% of net revenues from 22.2% a year earlier.

Taylor Devices

Turning our attention to the balance sheet, we can see that Taylor Devices has an asset-light business model, and cash and equivalents and short-term investments accounted for over 40% of the asset base as of February 2023. The company used to have over $20 million in cash but most of it has been invested into US treasury securities and corporate bonds over the course of FY23. Taylor Devices had no debt as of February 2023 and this puts its enterprise value at $58.7 million as of the time of writing.

Taylor Devices

Looking at what to expect for the future, I think that FY23 revenues are likely to have surpassed $40 million and that Taylor Devices has strong momentum into FY24 thanks to a solid order backlog. As of February 2023, the company had open sales orders for $27.8 million compared to $17.4 million a year earlier. (see page 11 here). In my view, EPS for FY23 could be above $1.70 which would put the P/E ratio at 13.7x at today's share price. Taylor Devices should release its Q4 FY23 financial results around August 20.

That being said, I think that the company is starting to look expensive at this point as this is a cyclical business that has historically had major ups and downs with annual revenues typically ranging between $20 million and $35 million over the past decade. You can notice from the table below that sales have rarely increased two years in a row.

Seeking Alpha

The reason this is happening is about half of the revenue of Taylor Devices usually comes from the structural sector, and this includes mainly fluid dampers for buildings. Over the first nine months of FY23, this segment accounted for 54% of the company's sales.

Taylor Devices

Taylor Devices is among the only three fluid dampers providers in the USA, and it seems that this market has significant demand volatility as the company's sales in the structural segment have been inconsistent over the past decade. For example, the revenues of the structural segment slumped to about $10 million in FY14 from some $21 million just two years earlier before soaring to $20 million in FY16. Considering there have been no major changes in the business of the company over the past several years, I think it's likely that revenues in the structural segment decline to about $10 million again at some point, possibly as soon as FY25. Besides the strong financial results, there don't appear to be any catalysts for the share price on the horizon. On top of that, Taylor Devices has no dividend and there is a preferred share rights program to protect the company from a takeover.

Investor takeaway

Taylor Devices has managed to grow its revenues significantly over the past two years, and I think that EPS for FY23 could surpass $1.70. Yet, most of the growth has been coming from the cyclical structural segment, whose sales were just $10.1 million in FY21. The backlog of the company is strong, and this should help Taylor Devices keep revenues above $35 million in FY24, but I think that pent-up demand in the structural segment built during the COVID-19 pandemic will be exhausted eventually. In my view, the sales of the structural segment will be back at about $10 million over the coming years, and opening a position here near the all-time high for the share price seems dangerous. My rating on Taylor Devices is neutral.

