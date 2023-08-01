Where Does The Current Uptrend Stand?
Introduction
I think the closing prices are somewhat more meaningful than any intraday prices because the closing prices are registered in the historical records. The closing prices of each Friday are more significant than other days (Monday through Thursday) because Friday figures are used most extensively in the market research during weekends.
The criteria of a trend are twofold: 1) "P" has a higher score than "m", 2) "P" has more votes on Fridays than "m". The first criterion is primary, and the second criterion is supplementary. A Momentum/Trend [M&T], however, is computed by a single Exchange-Traded Fund (SPY), which is the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust.
The Trifecta Distribution Index ('TDI'), on the other hand, is calculated using three ETFs: SPY, (DIA), and (QQQ). The "QQQ" is the Invesco "QQQ" Trust, and DIA is the Dow jones Industrial Average [DJIA] State Street SPDR ETF.
Therefore, the TDI contains information about the movements of the economy and the market, more broadly and deeply with the correlation coefficient [CORREL] among three ETFs. The data span for analysis is two full months and partially for the following month.
One old proverb says, "To win over the enemy, we should know the enemy first." For Bulls, the theoretical enemy is the Bears, and what we should know are the actions of Bears.
For example, in early July I bought 3M (MMM), as a near-term trading, and I took a loss because it didn't rise for several sessions. Right after that, MMM surged and remains higher now.
The Trifecta Trend from Jan. to Jul. 2023
Table 1. The Trend of Correlations
Among SPY (S), DIA (D), & QQQ (Q)
|
Month
|
S & D
|
S & Q
|
D & Q
|
Jan
|
78%
|
98%
|
64%
|
Feb
|
97%
|
97%
|
89%
|
Mar
|
88%
|
65%
|
22%
|
Apr
|
92%
|
78%
|
54%
|
May
|
2%
|
89%
|
49%
|
Jun
|
90%
|
96%
|
79%
|
Jul
|
93%
|
88%
|
67%
NOTE
1. Source: Yahoo Finance.
2. Author made Table.
The Table 1 Guided Well from Mar. 2020 to Mar. 2023
The Paper-Pencil-Only [PPO] Approach has evolved an invaluable "M&T" tracking since Sept. 2022. The Approach has traced the somewhat weak uptrend in Oct. 2022, but the Uptrend was toppled in Dec. 2022.
The Santa Claus Rally and January effect helped the Uptrend become reinstated, but in Feb., the aggressive bear attacks almost overturned the Uptrend which barely survived.
In Jan., CORREL between ["BT"] SPY ["S"] and QQQ ["Q"] were high at 98% while CORRELs "BT" "S"&"D", where "D" is DIA, and "BT" "D"&"Q" were lower at 78% and at 64%, respectively.
In Feb., the market was sluggish but CORRELs held high at 97% ("S"&"D"), 97% ("S"&"Q"), and 89% ("D"&"Q").
In Mar., we had a very low CORREL "BT" "D"&"Q" at 22%, and a lower one "BT" "S"&"D" at 65% which is lowest in this column. Perhaps a heavy sector rotation occurred by bear actions.
Finally, the Uptrend clearly shot up on Mar. 31, 2023. For six months between Sept. 2022 and Mar 2023, the traditional fundamental and technical analyses have been mostly silent on the "M&T" front.
Investors have been in a conundrum because of the Pandemic Recession [PR] of the National Bureau of Economic Research [NBER] in Mar. 2020. The PR was short-lived for about 11 months until Mar. 2021.
Most investors likely thought the expansion, starting in Mar. 2021, was an expansion within a bear market. Normally, a bear market, as a leading indicator, leads to a recession in about six months, not the other way around in an expansion instead.
Here, clearly the sequence was no doubt upside down. The expansion is 2 years-and-three months old, but a recession is not expected in the foreseeable future. We can understand it by viewing "Recession Forecasting?'.
In fact, the Great Expansion [GE], stating in Jun. 2009, didn't stop by the hiccup of the pandemic, and the "PR". In Mar. 2009, the current super bull market [SBM] started, three months earlier, so we have to go back to 2009, 14 years ago, according to "Backing To The 2009 Origin?" We have a right sequence: The "SBM" started first, and the "GE" followed three months later.
Since Mar. 2023, most investors, bears or bulls, have ridden the "bull/expansion bandwagon" together. All crowds are not the same: ordinary bulls, confusing bears, desperate short-sellers, etc.
Bears have a 9 months old bull (starting in Oct. 2022) and 2 years+ old expansion (starting Mar 2021) while bulls have 14 years+ old bull and expansion (starting Mar 2009 and Jun 2009, respectively). As a result, the market has been unsettled until Jun. 2023.
Table 2. The Summary of TDI In 2023
The Bullish (Plus) Trifecta For Bulls
|
2023
|
The No. of In A Row for multiple (1-6) Tps
|
TOTAL
|
Month
|
6 Tp
|
4 Tp
|
3 Tp
|
2 Tp
|
1 Tp
|
Tps
|
Jan
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
3
|
12
|
Feb
|
1
|
5
|
7
|
Mar
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
12
|
Apr
|
1
|
4
|
6
|
May
|
1
|
1
|
3
|
8
|
Jun
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
12
|
Jul
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
7
The Bearish (minus) Trifecta For Bears
|
2023
|
The No. of In A Row for multiple (1-6) Tps
|
TOTAL
|
6 Tm
|
4 Tm
|
3 Tm
|
2 Tm
|
1 Tm
|
Tps
|
Jan
|
1
|
5
|
7
|
Feb
|
1
|
5
|
7
|
Mar
|
1
|
3
|
5
|
Apr
|
4
|
4
|
May
|
1
|
4
|
6
|
Jun
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
3
|
Jul
|
1
|
1
|
4
NOTE
1. Data Source: Yahoo Finance.
2. Tp is Trifecta for Bull.(plus)
3. Tm is Trifecta for bear.(minus)
4. D is Double: 1"m"/2"P", and S is Single: 2"m"/1"P".
The Market between Apr. and Jul. 2023
The Table 1 CORREL trend and Table 2 trend of the TDI (Trifecta Distribution Index) share the same data (SPY, DIA, QQQ), but slightly different influence to the market.
In Feb., the market was weak, but 1) the CORREL-Trend was good as 97%, 97%, and 89%. And 2) the TDI also the best record of a tie between Bulls vs. Bears as 7 vs. 7.
In May, however, the CORREL-Trend was 2%, 89%, and 49% which were quite different, comparing to February numbers of 97%, 97%, 89% because in May the sector rotations mounted while in Feb. it didn't. This is a remarkably important finding.
In June Bears and Bulls exchanged big blows to decide who controls the market. The biggest punch was six continuous Trifectas in Jun. 07, 08, 09, 12, 13, 14. This was the clear-cut massive Bull signal.
The 14 years old SBM was reborn in July
Table 3: Momentums & Trends
May-23
|
Bullish 11 points
|
6Ps
|
5Ps
|
4Ps
|
3Ps
|
2Ps
|
1Ps
|
# No.
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
3
|
Bearish 11 points
|
6ms
|
5ms
|
4ms
|
3ms
|
2ms
|
1ms
|
# No.
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
4
NOTE
1. Data Source: Yahoo Finance.
2. Author made Table.
Table 4: Momentums & Trends
Jun-23
|
Bullish 13 points
|
6Ps
|
5Ps
|
4Ps
|
3Ps
|
2Ps
|
1Ps
|
# No.
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
3
|
Bearish 8 points
|
6ms
|
5ms
|
4ms
|
3ms
|
2ms
|
1ms
|
# No.
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
3
NOTE
1. Data Source: Yahoo Finance.
2. Author made Table.
Table 5: Momentums & Trends
Jul 03 - 31, 2023
|
Bullish 13 points
|
6Ps
|
5Ps
|
4Ps
|
3Ps
|
2Ps
|
1Ps
|
# No.
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
Bearish 7 points
|
6ms
|
5ms
|
4ms
|
3ms
|
2ms
|
1ms
|
# No.
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
2
NOTE
1. Data Source: Yahoo Finance.
2. Author made Table.
Tables 1, 2, 3 above are the "M&T" records of May, Jun, Jul:
- 1) In May the Bulls vs. Bears was 11 vs. 11, a tie. May was really a troublesome month. The market was completely disarrayed by the huge sector rotations from the bottom to the top, not only by the industrial sectors but also by the whole spectrum of market-cap sizes.
- 2) In June the market finally consolidated broadly. The overdue market settlement came to an end. Bulls vs. Bear was 13 vs. 8.
- 3) In July Bulls vs. Bears was 13 vs. 7, getting better. You can reconcile Table 5 with the table in the Reference section after the main text.
Table 6: The m/P on Friday
May 2023, Jun 2023, and Jul 28, 2023
|
Month
|
Date
|
May
|
5
|
12
|
19
|
26
|
*
|
m/P
|
P
|
m
|
m
|
P
|
*
|
Jun
|
2
|
9
|
16
|
23
|
30
|
m/P
|
P
|
P
|
m
|
m
|
P
|
Jul
|
7
|
14
|
21
|
28
|
*
|
m/P
|
m
|
m
|
m
|
P
|
*
The Friday Votes: "P" vs. "m" was 6 vs. 7
NOTE
1. Data Source: Yahoo Finance.
2. Author made Table.
Table 6 shows the Friday votes Bulls vs, Bears as 6 vs. 7. Bulls were capturing closer to 5 vs. 7. Bears were 3 votes in three weeks in a row in W1, W2, W3.
The Conclusion
As witnessed in the extensive analysis with the market data, directly observed, the three-month-old Uptrend stands proudly, as of July 31, 2023.
Reference
Momentums & Trends
(Jul 03, 2023 - Jul 31, 2023)
|
Date
|
Close
|
%CH
|
m/P
|
06/30/23
|
4,450.38
|
*
|
*
|
07/03/23
|
4,455.59
|
0.12%
|
P
|
07/05/23
|
4,446.82
|
-0.20%
|
m
|
07/06/23
|
4,411.59
|
-0.79%
|
m
|
07/07/23
|
4,398.95
|
-0.29%
|
m
|
07/10/23
|
4,409.53
|
0.24%
|
P
|
07/11/23
|
4,439.26
|
0.67%
|
P
|
07/12/23
|
4,472.16
|
0.74%
|
P
|
07/13/23
|
4,510.04
|
0.85%
|
P
|
07/14/23
|
4,505.42
|
-0.10%
|
m
|
07/17/23
|
4,522.79
|
0.39%
|
P
|
07/18/23
|
4,554.98
|
0.71%
|
P
|
07/19/23
|
4,565.72
|
0.24%
|
P
|
07/20/23
|
4,534.87
|
-0.68%
|
m
|
07/21/23
|
4,536.34
|
0.03%
|
P
|
07/24/23
|
4,554.64
|
0.40%
|
P
|
07/25/23
|
4,567.46
|
0.28%
|
P
|
07/26/23
|
4,566.75
|
-0.02%
|
m
|
07/27/23
|
4,537.41
|
-0.64%
|
m
|
07/28/23
|
4,582.23
|
0.99%
|
P
|
07/31/23
|
4,588.96
|
0.15%
|
P
NOTE
1. CLOSE: The S&P 500 Index's Closing
2. %CH: The Percent Change.
3. m/P: minus/Plus.
4. Data Source: Yahoo Finance
