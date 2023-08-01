RQI: A Solid REIT Funds For The Long-Term
Summary
- The Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund is a closed-end fund that primarily invests in REITs.
- The RQI portfolio comprises premium blue-chip REITs that have proven their worth over time.
- This is a solid fund, and despite my concerns around housing, I do think REITs make for an attractive allocation broadly barring a prolonged economic crisis.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Lead-Lag Report get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
The wise young man or wage earner of today invests his money in real estate. - Andrew Carnegie.
The Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (NYSE:RQI) is a closed-end fund ("CEF") that primarily invests in real estate investment trusts, or REITs. It's managed by Cohen & Steers, a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions.
RQI has an investment objective to deliver an attractive stream of current income along with the potential for capital appreciation. The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in real estate securities, including common stocks, preferred stocks, and other equity securities issued by real estate companies, including REITs and similar REIT-like entities.
One of the key benefits of investing in RQI is the potential for high yields. As a REIT, RQI is required to distribute at least 90% of its taxable income to shareholders. This leads to regular and often high dividend payments, which can be attractive for income-focused investors.
Access to Premium REITs
RQI portfolio comprises premium blue-chip REITs that have proven their worth over time. Names like Prologis (PLD), American Tower (AMT), Welltower (WELL), and Realty Income (O) are among the top holdings of RQI. These are established and well-managed REITs that have consistently delivered strong results.
Overview of RQI's Performance
The performance of RQI has been commendable, especially when compared to the broader REIT market. Against its peers, it's been pretty consistent over time, despite the asset class overall being not so hot.
RQI's Leverage Strategy
Leverage is a key component of RQI's investment strategy. It allows the fund to amplify its returns by borrowing money to invest in additional assets. As of Q1 2023, RQI had a leverage ratio of approximately 30%, meaning that for every $100 in net assets, the fund has borrowed an additional $30 to invest.
However, RQI's leverage strategy is not without its risks. Leverage can amplify losses in down markets just as it can boost returns in up markets. It is essential to understand that investing in RQI carries a higher degree of risk compared to other non-leveraged funds.
Despite this, RQI's prudent management of its leverage has largely offset these risks. The fund has locked in most of its borrowings at low fixed rates, thereby insulating itself from the sudden spikes in interest rates we've seen. Furthermore, the fund's allocation to high-quality, low-volatility REITs mitigates the potential downsides of leverage.
RQI's Expense Structure
RQI operates with a management fee of 0.85% and a total expense ratio, including leverage costs, of 2.33%. While these fees may seem high compared to other investment options, it's important to consider what you're getting in return.
With RQI, you're getting exposure to a diversified portfolio of high-quality real estate investments, professionally managed and optimized for high income and potential capital appreciation. Furthermore, the fund's use of leverage can significantly boost returns, more than making up for the higher expenses.
It's also worth noting that the fund's distributions are net of expenses. This means that the expenses are not subtracted from RQI's 8.3% yield. The yield you receive is what you get after all expenses have been accounted for, providing a clear picture of your actual returns from the fund.
Conclusion
This is a solid fund, and despite my concerns around housing, I do think REITs make for an attractive allocation broadly barring a prolonged economic crisis. The Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund offers a compelling investment opportunity for those seeking exposure to the real estate sector. With its focus on high-quality REITs, professional management, and attractive yield, RQI can be a valuable addition to a diversified investment portfolio. While the fund's use of leverage and higher expense ratio may pose certain risks, these are mitigated by the fund's prudent management strategies and robust portfolio allocation. Timing, of course, is everything.
Anticipate Crashes, Corrections, and Bear Markets
Are you tired of being a passive investor and ready to take control of your financial future? Introducing The Lead-Lag Report, an award-winning research tool designed to give you a competitive edge.
The Lead-Lag Report is your daily source for identifying risk triggers, uncovering high yield ideas, and gaining valuable macro observations. Stay ahead of the game with crucial insights into leaders, laggards, and everything in between.
Go from risk-on to risk-off with ease and confidence. Subscribe to The Lead-Lag Report today.
Click here to gain access and try the Lead-Lag Report FREE for 14 days.
This article was written by
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
The Lead-Lag Report is provided by Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC. All opinions and views mentioned in this report constitute our judgments as of the date of writing and are subject to change at any time. Information within this material is not intended to be used as a primary basis for investment decisions and should also not be construed as advice meeting the particular investment needs of any individual investor. Trading signals produced by the Lead-Lag Report are independent of other services provided by Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC or its affiliates, and positioning of accounts under their management may differ. Please remember that investing involves risk, including loss of principal, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC, its members, officers, directors and employees expressly disclaim all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (3)