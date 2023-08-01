Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

C3.ai: A Mixed Bag Of Fundamentals

Aug. 01, 2023 1:12 PM ETC3.ai, Inc. (AI)
AlmaStreet Capital profile picture
AlmaStreet Capital
8 Followers

Summary

  • C3.ai is an AI software company founded by Thomas Siebel in 2015, offering a comprehensive platform for building and deploying AI applications.
  • The company faces competition from established players like Microsoft, Amazon, and IBM, but differentiates itself through its domain-specific AI platform and industry partnerships.
  • C3.ai's financials show modest revenue growth and increased operating expenses, leading to concerns about profitability and valuation. However, their partnerships and growth potential in the AI industry offer hope for long-term success.

Artificial Intelligence concept CPU quantum computing

MF3d

Thesis

Recently, C3.ai (NYSE:AI) has faced volatility in stock prices, prompting uncertainty among investors. Concerns about the company's ability to achieve sustained profitability in the face of its competitors make predicting its future a complex task. However, C3.ai's revenue growth, expanding customer

This article was written by

AlmaStreet Capital profile picture
AlmaStreet Capital
8 Followers
Research focused on GARP stocks with a long-term investment horizon.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.