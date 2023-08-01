andreswd

Thesis

Amalgamated Financial Corp's (NASDAQ:AMAL) second-quarter earnings report of a non-GAAP EPS of $0.72 and revenue of $70.93M showcases promising growth in net income and core net income, driven by an increase in non-interest income and disciplined expense management. The company's strong deposit base, particularly the "super-core" deposits, has contributed to its financial stability and resilience. And despite the potential risks highlighted in this article, I think Amalgamated's undervalued stock price and strong dividend growth present an enticing investment opportunity.

Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp., through its subsidiary Amalgamated Bank, has carved out a significant position in the American financial landscape with its wide array of offerings spanning from commercial and retail banking to investment management, and trust and custody services. This New York-based institution, with a rich history dating back to 1923, has fostered a comprehensive product suite that accommodates diverse customer needs, including various deposit options, a broad range of commercial and retail loans, and a selection of modern digital services. Importantly, it also offers investment management services and a host of investment products, positioning itself as a comprehensive wealth solution for a wide range of clients.

Amalgamated Financial Corp.'s Q2 Earnings Highlights

At first glance, Amalgamated Financial Corp has emerged from the second quarter of 2023 with encouraging results, exhibiting growth in net income from $21.3 million in Q1 to a slightly more buoyant $21.6 million in Q2. This upward trajectory primarily found its catalyst in a $2.7 million increase in non-interest income, complemented by a decrease in provision expense and non-interest expense, each declining by $1.1 million. Shedding light on its more focused operational metrics, the company's core net income - a figure that sets aside the impact of solar tax equity investments - experienced a rise, reaching a promising $22 million mark.

The company's financial stability was underscored by the steadiness of its deposit base, which maintained its position firmly at $6.4 billion. In my view, the resilience of this metric is notable, given the volatile economic landscape. A significant contributor to this stability came from non-interest-bearing deposits, which constituted a considerable portion of their average deposits, offering the firm a competitive edge in managing its deposit costs.

Demonstrating their adeptness in catering to vital customer segments, the bank's "super-core" deposit base was recorded at an impressive $3.6 billion. What's a super-core deposit base, you ask? CEO Priscilla Sims Brown explains:

Our super-core deposits come from loyal customers that bank with Amalgamated for more than five years and cumulatively represent approximately $3.6 billion or 54% of our core deposits at the end of the second quarter. These customer relationships have been with us for more than 17 years on average. When thinking about a bank's deposit stability, our super-core deposits are an incredible advantage, one earned from over 100 years of relationship-based banking.

Another particular customer segment where Amalgamated Financial Corp has been able to mark its presence is the politically active sector - yes, the election cycle has begun. Deposits from such customers witnessed a remarkable upsurge of $157.7 million.

Concurrently, the company registered positive shifts in the landscape of its criticized or classified loans, indicating improvements in its credit quality. Although the yield on total loans experienced a slight downturn, settling at 4.33%, due primarily to the payoff of higher-rate consumer solar loans, the bank succeeded in effectively managing their net interest margin, which stood at 3.33% for Q2.

Additional highlights from the report were their core return on average equity and core return on average tangible common equity, which were 16.8% and 17.3% respectively. Furthermore, their Tier 1 leverage capital ratio experienced a positive shift, due in part to strong quarterly earnings, lending further weight to their solid financial footing.

Performance

First things first, AMAL's stock price has only inched up from USD 19.14 in 2019 to USD 19.93 in 2023 (see data below). That's a meager increase of only 4.12% over the course of 4.5 years, which is honestly less than inspiring. The annualized return on rate (ROR) without dividends was an abysmal 0.89%. Let's put it in perspective: the S&P500 Index delivered an annualized return of 13.90% in the same period.

FAST Graphs

Now, let's switch our attention to dividends, AMAL's silver lining, if you may. The company showed some impressive dividend growth over the years: an average growth rate of 92.23% and a compound growth rate of 56.51% over 4 years.

Valuation

Amalgamated's Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate is currently sitting at a healthy 11.12% (see chart below) suggesting a promising potential for profit expansion and could represent a compelling growth narrative for AMAL. However, this growth rate needs to be sustainable, if not, it could act as a double-edged sword, leading to investor disappointment and a subsequent stock price decline if expected earnings growth doesn't materialize.

FAST Graphs

The blended P/E ratio is 7.09x, significantly below the norm of 10.45x could imply that AMAL's shares are undervalued, providing an attractive buying opportunity. And the high EPS Yield of 14.11% is another reason for optimism, as it suggests that AMAL's current earnings relative to its stock price are strong.

Risks & Headwinds

Despite recording a positive financial quarter, there were several areas where Amalgamated Financial faced headwinds. Although "super-core" deposits were strong, and the politically active sector was coming to life, there still was a notable setback observed in the realm of overall deposits, with a substantial $146.7 million contraction when compared to the first quarter of 2023.

Further examination of the bank's financials revealed a shrinking net interest margin, which stood at 3.33% in Q2, marking a downturn from the previous quarter's figure of 3.59%. This compression was primarily driven by rising interest rates and higher average balances of interest-bearing liabilities, signifying an increased cost of carrying these obligations.

The bank also fell short of its projected net loan growth target of 2-3%, managing only a tepid 1.3% increase. This underperformance could be interpreted as a sign of caution, possibly a prudent response to challenging external circumstances.

And lastly, the company's future outlook doesn't paint a rosier picture either, with an expectation of further compression in the net interest margin - it is predicted to squeeze by around five to ten basis points in the near term, a reflection of ongoing pressure on the bank's cost of funds. This suggests to me that the bank's earnings could be further constricted in the near future, provided the financial conditions don't change.

Final Takeaway

Given the company's consistent growth in net income, core net income, and positive credit quality improvement, coupled with its undervalued stock price suggested by a low P/E ratio and high EPS yield, I lean toward rating Amalgamated Financial Corp's stock a "buy." However, investors should be aware of the potential risks such as contraction in deposits, decreasing net interest margin, and disappointing loan growth that might pose challenges to the company's performance in the future. Despite these concerns, the strength in super-core deposits, dividend growth, and focus on specific customer segments provide a degree of resilience.