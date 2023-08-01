Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sohu: An Unsafe Investment With Declining Sales

Aug. 01, 2023 1:20 PM ETSohu.com Limited (SOHU)TCEHY, TCTZF
Aaro Pertmann profile picture
Aaro Pertmann
6 Followers

Summary

  • Sohu.com is a declining business with a dysfunctional business model.
  • The company's main product, the PC game TLBB, has potential in China but is of little interest to the overseas player.
  • Created in 2007, TLBB is an old computer game and therefore losing popularity among players.
  • Investing in Sohu has a significant geopolitical risk.

Sohu.com web page on the browser

brightstars

Thesis

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) is a declining business in my opinion. A company based mainly on only one computer game does contain some potential, but its realization is probably unlikely. In order for the PC game TLBB to achieve more

This article was written by

Aaro Pertmann profile picture
Aaro Pertmann
6 Followers
I am primarily a dividend investor and oriented towards value stocks. But at the same time, I do not limit my interests only to dividend stocks and value stocks. I have 10 years of investment and trading experience. My special interest is in the stocks of Eastern Europe and especially the Baltic region. I work as a teacher in a school and my hobby is music.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SOHU either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.