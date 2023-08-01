Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Nikola: Assessing If Upcoming Q2 Earnings Can Trigger A Technical Breakout

Aug. 01, 2023 1:17 PM ETNikola Corporation (NKLA)1 Comment
Individual Trader profile picture
Individual Trader
17.63K Followers

Summary

  • Nikola stock has experienced a significant rally over the past few months, but it is now meeting strong technical resistance.
  • The upcoming Q2 earnings report will be crucial in determining if NKLA stock will continue to rise or experience a sell-off.
  • Nikola's profitability trends are improving, but the company still needs to reduce its cash-flow burn significantly and achieve positive EBITDA by 2025.

Hydrogen filling station and fuel cell truck

Scharfsinn86/iStock via Getty Images

Nikola Overview

We wrote about Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) back in January of this year, when we recommended that options strategies (primarily put selling) were the best way to play the high levels of uncertainty surrounding Nikola's

This article was written by

Individual Trader profile picture
Individual Trader
17.63K Followers
http://www.individualtrader.net/

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

IBottheDip profile picture
IBottheDip
Today, 1:32 PM
Premium
Comments (196)
I'm loaded up on $NKLA avg $1.60 now $3.20. I sold a little today but Im still long and strong on it. This is just the beginning IMO..
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.