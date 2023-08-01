Love Employee

When Volkswagen AG (OTCPK:VLKAF) invested $100 million in QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) in April 2021 to bring the auto giant's total investment in QuantumScape to $300 million, I thought Volkswagen was doing the right thing but I did not want to follow suit. QuantumScape's limited operating history and the lack of mass-production capacity were the two main reasons behind my decision back then. Given that QS stock has declined more than 57% since then, the decision to remain on the sidelines seems to have worked well in the short run. As a long-term-oriented investor, however, my objective is not to be right in the short term but to beat the market in the long run (5+ years). This is why I believe now is a good time to revisit QuantumScape to evaluate how the company has evolved in the last couple of years in a bid to identify potential inflection points in its story.

Advancing Toward Commercialization

QuantumScape is on a mission to redefine the landscape of the global energy industry with its cutting-edge solid-state lithium-metal batteries. This revolutionary battery technology promises to overcome the limitations of traditional lithium-ion batteries by offering remarkable advantages in energy density, charging speed, and safety. The company has made progress toward commercializing its technology. Notably, QuantumScape successfully delivered high cathode-loading cells and 24-layer prototype cells to its automotive partners in the second quarter. Additionally, the identification of a potential launch customer for its groundbreaking product, QSE-5, is a testament to the company's potential impact on the EV industry.

Central to QuantumScape's battery technology is a proprietary ceramic separator, enabling an innovative anode-less cell design. This innovation not only streamlines manufacturing processes but also reduces material costs, making the technology economically viable for widespread adoption. QuantumScape's vision extends beyond conventional boundaries as it aims to revolutionize the transportation sector. The company’s pursuit of zero-emissions vehicles that can charge faster, travel longer distances, boast prolonged lifespans, and operate with enhanced safety can potentially surpass the capabilities of existing EVs and gas-powered vehicles.

QuantumScape's second-quarter report highlights both challenges and promising advancements in the world of solid-state EV batteries. While the company reported a loss of 26 cents per share with no sales, it is important to remember that QuantumScape is still a development-stage company.

Surprisingly, despite reporting a wider loss than Wall Street estimates, QuantumScape's stock surged by an impressive 25%. The reason behind this surge lies in the company's announcement of the collaboration with a prospective launch customer in the automotive sector for its first commercial product, signaling the potential for future sales. Current projections indicate that the company may start generating revenue in the first quarter of 2025.

The potential of solid-state batteries for EVs is undeniable, with their ability to store more energy and potentially address consumer concerns about range and charging time. These batteries have already proven successful in small electronic devices, but their mass-market production for EVs has faced significant challenges. One of the key hurdles in scaling solid-state batteries for EVs is the design of a stable and chemically inert solid electrolyte that also efficiently conducts ions between the electrodes. Achieving this balance has been a difficult task so far, resulting in slower progress toward mass production. Additionally, solid-state batteries have been expensive to fabricate and prone to cracking, which makes them expensive in comparison to liquid lithium-ion batteries. At a time when EV makers are laser-focused on reducing the costs of vehicle production, the future of solid-state batteries lies in their ability to provide an economical and technologically advanced alternative to the options available in the market today.

The bright spot is that consumers are expressing a strong desire for EVs with longer ranges, as indicated by a Reuters poll, with 35% of Americans surveyed seeking EVs capable of covering 500 miles or more. This exceeds the current offerings in the market, and solid-state batteries hold the potential to meet this demand.

Automakers and technology companies have made strides in producing solid-state battery cells for EV prototypes, demonstrating the technology's feasibility. However, scaling up to mass production has remained a significant obstacle. QuantumScape's second-quarter achievement of shipping high cathode-loading unit cells to several automakers is a significant milestone. These cells, with higher energy density compared to batteries used in most electric vehicles today, demonstrate the company's progress in achieving industry-leading energy and power performance for its commercial products. The ability to deliver higher cathode-loading cells is an important step toward proving the skeptics wrong about the challenges of mass production for solid-state batteries. Moreover, the company's progress in scaling up its manufacturing capabilities is encouraging, as it aims to increase throughput in two stages, with the first stage completed last quarter.

Exhibit 1: Cell energy density and EV charge times

Investor presentation

QuantumScape's product roadmap showcases the company's ambitious vision to revolutionize the electric vehicle industry through its first commercial product, QSE-5. With a targeted capacity of approximately 5 Ah, QuantumScape believes QSE-5 will surpass the energy density and power capabilities of the leading EV batteries available today. This groundbreaking technology aims to shift the entire energy-power performance frontier, enabling an unmatched combination of longer range, higher power, and faster charging times, setting a new standard for EV performance.

The technological developments pursued by QuantumScape are equally impressive. By optimizing cathodes for high energy density while meeting the demands of high-performance vehicle applications, the company demonstrates its ability to provide both sustained high-rate discharge and high-power fast charging. The unique advantage of the company’s anode-free design, which allows for the plating of lithium directly on the anode layer, significantly reduces ion transport paths and enables faster charging rates.

Exhibit 2: Fast-charge performance

Investor presentation

Achieving scale in manufacturing is another crucial aspect of QuantumScape's roadmap. The company's innovative fast separator heat-treatment process promises dramatically improved throughput and energy efficiency. This process, named Raptor, is set to qualify for production by the end of 2023, supporting the production of initial B0 samples from QS-0 in 2024. Furthermore, QuantumScape envisions an even more advanced manufacturing process, known as Cobra, which is anticipated to pave the way for gigafactory-scale production.

The second quarter earnings report also revealed important details about the company’s investment and cost management strategy. The company remains focused on optimizing its spending while maintaining a strong balance sheet. Looking ahead to the full year 2023, QuantumScape maintained its guidance on capital expenditures, projected to be in the range of $100 million to $150 million, and cash operating expenses are anticipated to fall between $225 million to $275 million. With over $900 million in liquidity at the end of the second quarter, QuantumScape does not face a liquidity crunch for the time being. The company remains committed to optimizing spending and extending its cash runway.

QuantumScape's strategic advancements toward commercialization are also evident in its remarkable progress in transitioning from a prototype to a commercial product design. The company's unwavering focus on four key goals - introducing high-loading cathodes, implementing a faster separator production process (Raptor), optimizing packaging efficiency, and enhancing cell quality, consistency, and reliability - has yielded impressive results as we reach the midpoint of 2023.

Demonstrating 800 cycles with high-loading cathodes in unit cells and presenting high-loading unit cells to potential automotive OEM customers for validation exemplify QuantumScape's substantial strides in achieving its initial objectives. These achievements signify a pivotal step toward the development of a robust and competitive solid-state lithium-metal battery technology for electric vehicles. With the installation of Raptor equipment completed and qualification underway, the company is making encouraging headway in implementing its faster separator production process. This advancement holds significant promise in reducing production costs and scaling up manufacturing capabilities, bringing the company closer to achieving commercial viability.

QSE-5 product, designed with a slimmer version of the A0 packaging, promises an unparalleled combination of energy density and power performance, with anticipated capabilities of surpassing 800 Wh/L and an impressive charging capability to charge from 10% to 80% in just 15 minutes. Such technological achievements could revolutionize the EV sector, enabling automakers to develop vehicles that could truly compete with their combustion-engine peers.

The Story And Numbers

As a growth investor, I am attracted to compelling stories narrated by companies that are trying to disrupt multi-billion-dollar industries. However, I do not invest in all the companies with exciting stories to tell. In my opinion, investors need to find companies that are well-positioned to convert exciting stories into tangible financial results. More than two years ago when I published my first article on QuantumScape, the company had a great story to tell but I was not sure what to make of its ability to monetize this story.

I think QuantumScape's prospects can be determined by finding the answers to a few important questions.

Can solid-state batteries replace lithium-ion batteries in EVs? Can QuantumScape expand its production capacity to meet the demand for solid-state batteries if the answer to the first question is in the affirmative? Can QuantumScape enjoy long-lasting competitive advantages?

Technically speaking, solid-state batteries should be viewed as a great alternative to lithium-ion batteries as solid-state batteries offer notable advantages. One of the major advantages is the higher safety of solid-state batteries as these batteries do not come with the flammable liquid electrolyte found in lithium-ion batteries, which has been blamed for EVs catching fire in different parts of the world. Another distinct advantage of solid-state batteries is the high energy density of these batteries. If you have been following QuantumScape closely, I bet you are already aware of many of these advantages. However, a comparison of lithium-ion batteries and solid-state batteries reveals certain disadvantages as well, the primary one being the higher production cost.

Exhibit 3: A comparison of lithium-ion batteries and solid-state batteries

Drishti

One of the major challenges faced by solid-state batteries is that this technology is yet to combine all its advantages into a product while replicating the features of lithium-ion batteries. In an interview with Electrek, Ion Storage founder Dr. Greg Hitz elaborated on this challenge and said:

No solid state battery manufacturer has yet to offer a 100% solution. Looking across the industry, there are technologies that have incredible rate performance, great energy density, strong safety, scalable manufacturing, and simple pack integration, but no single product offers all of that without significantly compromising one or more of the other aspects.

Digging deeper, we find some other challenges faced by solid-state batteries. For instance, these batteries also use lithium, and according to Dr. Jordan Lindsay, research and innovation manager at Minviro, solid-state batteries may use more lithium than lithium-ion batteries as higher-density anodes require high lithium intensity. The lack of recycling facilities for solid-state batteries is another obstacle.

Considering all these challenges and the lack of mass-production facilities available today, it would be reasonable to expect solid-state batteries to be available for mass purchase only after 2030. Although commercialization of this technology may begin much earlier - with vehicles powered by solid-state batteries expected to hit the roads by 2025 - the first phase of commercialization is highly unlikely to lead to any financial gains for companies that develop solid-state batteries. Even in the best-case scenario, solid-state batteries will most likely not replace lithium-ion batteries at least until 2035, in my opinion. However, in the long run, solid-state batteries may be able to replace lithium-ion batteries.

Based on QuantumScape's head start in developing solid-state batteries, the partnerships it has secured with automakers, and its investments in mass-production facilities, I believe the company can enjoy competitive advantages in the long term. However, the long way ahead for the industry to get closer to mass-scale production creates a lot of uncertainty, and I am not ready to invest in QuantumScape today as there is poor visibility into its future financial performance. As a reminder, the company will have to compete with not just today's technologies but other disruptive battery technologies such as lithium-sulfur batteries, iron-air batteries, and sodium-based batteries.

Takeaway

QuantumScape's journey toward revolutionizing the energy storage and electric vehicle industry is marked by significant achievements and progress. Investors are rightfully enthusiastic about the company's potential, but it is crucial to acknowledge that investing at this stage remains speculative with little visibility into how the company will convert the recent progress into future earnings growth.