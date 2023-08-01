Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
QuantumScape: Still Not A Buy

Dilantha De Silva profile picture
Dilantha De Silva
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • In April 2021, I did not follow Volkswagen's lead to invest in QuantumScape. There are no regrets so far.
  • The potential of solid-state batteries for EVs is undeniable, with their ability to store more energy and potentially address consumer concerns about range and charging time.
  • By optimizing cathodes for high energy density while meeting the demands of high-performance vehicle applications, I think QuantumScape is moving in the right direction.
  • QuantumScape's story is attractive, but investors need to evaluate the company's ability to monetize this story.
  • I believe QuantumScape's prospects can be determined by finding the answers to three important questions.
Solid state battery technology that uses solid electrodes and a solid electrolyte

Love Employee

When Volkswagen AG (OTCPK:VLKAF) invested $100 million in QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) in April 2021 to bring the auto giant's total investment in QuantumScape to $300 million, I thought Volkswagen was doing the right thing but


    This article was written by

    Dilantha De Silva profile picture
    Dilantha De Silva
    10.63K Followers
    Leader of Beat Billions
    Uncover the untapped potential of small-cap stocks
    I am Dilantha De Silva, an investment analyst with 8+ years in the investment management industry. Before becoming an independent publisher, I worked as a buy-side analyst in a leading boutique wealth management firm in Dubai where I dedicated my time to identifying U.S. small-cap stocks for the funds managed by the firm. I am the founder of Beat Billions, a premium Investing Group on Seeking Alpha focused on identifying alpha-generating thinly followed stocks in the market. I am a CFA Level III candidate and an Associate Member of the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment (UK).

    Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

    Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

    Comments (1)

    S
    Seeburto
    Today, 1:55 PM
    Premium
    Comments (3.66K)
    Really? No regrets watching it run from 5 to 13? None?
