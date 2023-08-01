Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 01, 2023 1:03 PM ETIllinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.04K Followers

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Karen Fletcher – Vice President-Investor Relations

Scott Santi – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Michael Larsen – Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jeffrey Sprague – Vertical Research

Jamie Cook – Credit Suisse

Joe O’Dea – Wells Fargo

Tami Zakaria – JPMorgan

Andy Kaplowitz – Citigroup

Joe Ritchie – Goldman Sachs

Julian Mitchell – Barclays

Operator

Good morning. My name is Rob, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the ITW Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

Karen Fletcher, Vice President of Investor Relations, you may begin your conference.

Karen Fletcher

Thanks, Rob. Good morning, and welcome to ITW’s second quarter 2023 conference call. I’m joined by our Chairman and CEO, Scott Santi; and Senior Vice President and CFO, Michael Larsen. During today’s call, we’ll discuss ITW’s second quarter financial results and provide an update on our full year 2023 outlook. Slide 2 is a reminder that this presentation contains forward-looking statements. We refer you to the company’s 2022 Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the SEC for more detail about important risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations. This presentation uses certain non-GAAP measures, and a reconciliation of those measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is contained in the press release.

Please turn to Slide 3, and it’s now my pleasure to turn the call over to our Chairman and CEO, Scott Santi.

Scott Santi

Thanks, Karen, and good morning, everyone. As you saw from our earnings

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.