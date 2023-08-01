Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 01, 2023 1:06 PM ETAvis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.04K Followers

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript August 1, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

David Calabria - Treasurer and Senior VP of Corporate Finance

Joe Ferraro - Chief Executive Officer

Brian Choi - Chief Financial Officer

Brian Choi - Executive VP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

John Healy - North Coast Research

Stephanie Moore - Jefferies

Chris Woronka - Deutsche Bank

Chris Stathoulopoulos - SIG

Ryan Brinkman - JP Morgan

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. And welcome to the Avis Budget Group Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this call is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host. David Calabria, Treasurer and Senior Vice President of Corporate Finance. Thank you, sir. Please go ahead.

David Calabria

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. On the call with me are Joe Ferraro, our Chief Executive Officer; and Brian Choi, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that we will be discussing forward-looking information including potential future financial performance, which is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements and information.

Such risks and assumptions, uncertainties and other factors are identified in our earnings release and other periodic filings with the SEC as well as the Investor Relations section of our website. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a prediction of actual results in any or all of our forward-looking statements may prove to be inaccurate and we make no guarantees about our future performance. We undertake no obligation to update or revise our forward-looking statements.

On this call, we will discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to our earnings press release, which is available on our website for how

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.