Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 01, 2023 1:07 PM ETRyerson Holding Corporation (RYI)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.04K Followers

Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Pratham Dear – Manager-Investor Relations

Eddie Lehner – President and Chief Executive Officer

Mike Burbach – Chief Operating Officer

Jim Claussen – Chief Financial Officer

Molly Kannan – Chief Accounting Officer and Corporate Controller

Conference Call Participants

Katja Jancic – BMO Capital Markets

Samuel McKinney – KeyBanc Capital Markets

Alan Weber – Robotti Advisors

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Ryerson Holding Corporation’s Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call. Today’s conference is being recorded. There will be a question-and-answer session later. [Operator Instructions]

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Pratham Dear. Please go ahead, sir.

Pratham Dear

Good morning. Thank you for joining Ryerson Holding Corporation’s second quarter 2023 earnings call. On our call, we have Eddie Lehner, Ryerson’s President and Chief Executive Officer; Mike Burbach, our Chief Operating Officer; Jim Claussen, our Chief Financial Officer; and Molly Kannan, our Chief Accounting Officer and Corporate Controller. John Orth, our Executive Vice President of Operations; and Mike Hamilton, our Vice President of Corporate Supply Chain, will be joining us for Q&A.

Certain comments on this call contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks include but are not limited to those set forth under Risk Factors in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.