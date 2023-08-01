Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Paramount Group, Inc. (PGRE) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 01, 2023 1:08 PM ETParamount Group, Inc. (PGRE)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.04K Followers

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 1, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Tom Hennessy - Vice President of Investor Relations

Albert Behler - President and Chief Executive Officer

Wilbur Paes - Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Peter Brindley - Executive Vice President and Head of Real Estate

Conference Call Participants

Camille Bonnel - Bank for America

Blaine Heck - Wells Fargo

Jay Poskitt - Evercore ISI

Ronald Kamdem - Morgan Stanley

Dylan Burzinski - Green Street

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Paramount Group Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. Please note that, this conference is being recorded today, August 1, 2023.

I will now turn the call over to Tom Hennessy, Vice President of Business Development and Investor Relations.

Tom Hennessy

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Before we begin, I would like to point everyone to our second quarter 2023 earnings release, and supplemental information, which were released yesterday. Both can be found under the heading Financial Results in the Investors section of the Paramount Group website at www.pgre.com.

Some of our comments will be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Federal Securities laws. Forward-looking statements, which are usually identified by the use of the words such as will, expect, should or other similar phrases, are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. Therefore, you should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on them. We refer you to our SEC filings for a more detailed discussion of the risks that could impact our future operating results and financial condition.

During the call, we

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.