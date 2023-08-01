Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.04K Followers

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jessica John - VP of IR, Corporate Communications & ESG

Harry Sommer - President, CEO & Director

Mark Kempa - EVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Vince Ciepiel - Cleveland Research Company

Robin Farley - UBS

Charles Scholes - Truist Securities

Brandt Montour - Barclays Bank

Daniel Politzer - Wells Fargo Securities

Steven Wieczynski - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company

James Hardiman - Citigroup

Conor Cunningham - Melius Research

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Maria, and I will be your operator. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, all participants of this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Jessica John, Vice President of Investor Relations, ESG and Corporate Communications. Ms. John, please proceed.

Jessica John

Thank you, Maria, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for our Second Quarter 2023 Earnings and Business Update Call. I'm joined today by Harry Sommer, President and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Mark Kempa, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

As a reminder, this conference call is being simultaneously webcast on the company's Investor Relations website at www.nclhltd.com/investors. We will also make reference to a slide presentation during this call, which may also be found on our Investor Relations website. Both the conference call and presentation will be available for replay for 30 days following today's call.

Before we begin, I would like to cover a few items. Our press release with second quarter 2023 results was issued this morning and is available on our Investor Relations website. This call includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.