Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Eversource Energy (ES) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 01, 2023 1:34 PM ETEversource Energy (ES)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.04K Followers

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Robert Becker – Investor Relations Director

Joe Nolan – Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

John Moreira – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Shah Pourreza – Guggenheim Partners

Steve Fleishman – Wolfe Research

Durgesh Chopra – Evercore ISI

David Arcaro – Morgan Stanley

Andrew Weisel – Scotiabank

Gregg Orrill – UBS

Rich Sunderland – JPMorgan

Anthony Crowdell – Mizuho

Julien Dumoulin-Smith – Bank of America

Operator

Hello, everyone, and welcome to Eversource Energy’s Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. My name is Emily, and I’ll be coordinating your call today. [Operator Instructions]

I’ll now turn the call over to our host, Investor Relations Director, Robert Becker. Please go ahead, Robert.

Robert Becker

Good morning, and thank you for joining us. I’m Bob Becker, Eversource Energy’s Director for Investor Relations. During this call, we’ll be referencing slides we posted yesterday on our website. And as you can see on Slide 1, some of the statements made during this investor call may be forward-looking. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risk and uncertainty, which may cause the actual results to differ materially from forecasts and projections. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any of these statements.

Additional information about the various factors that may cause actual results to differ and our explanation of non-GAAP measures and how they reconcile to GAAP results is contained within our news release, the slides we posted last night and in our most recent 10-K and 10-Q. Speaking today will be Joe Nolan, our Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; and John Moreira, our Executive Vice President and CFO. Also joining us today is Jay Buth, our Vice President and Controller.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.